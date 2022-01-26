Markets
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (January 24, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
280,145,257 168,328,679 9,727,924,374 5,712,828,155
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 823,490,855 (1,175,596,537) (352,105,681)
Local Individuals 8,513,059,087 (9,237,139,874) (724,080,787)
Local Corporates 5,141,973,929 (4,065,787,461) 1,076,186,468
