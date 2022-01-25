ANL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.32%)
ASC 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.08%)
ASL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.42%)
AVN 108.40 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.07%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.62%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
FNEL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.35%)
GGGL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.22%)
GGL 20.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.14%)
GTECH 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.6%)
HUMNL 6.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
MLCF 34.39 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (3.12%)
PACE 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
PRL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.2%)
PTC 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.28%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.88%)
SNGP 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.09%)
TELE 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.83%)
TPL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.88%)
TPLP 28.81 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.38%)
TREET 39.91 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.68%)
TRG 82.95 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.72%)
UNITY 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.45%)
WAVES 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.54%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.26%)
YOUW 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.89%)
BR100 4,639 Increased By 53.8 (1.17%)
BR30 17,787 Increased By 375.4 (2.16%)
KSE100 45,208 Increased By 284.3 (0.63%)
KSE30 17,831 Increased By 104.1 (0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,122
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,381,152
6,35724hr
Sindh
529,218
Punjab
466,164
Balochistan
33,975
Islamabad
120,128
KPK
185,683
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Australia's Warner, coach Langer to sit out Sri Lanka T20 series

AFP 25 Jan, 2022

MELBOURNE: Opening batsman David Warner and coach Justin Langer will skip Australia's Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka, it was announced Tuesday, with Ben McDermott set for an extended run at the top of the order.

World Cup hero Mitchell Marsh will also miss the five matches in Sydney, Canberra and Melbourne from February 11.

All three have been given leave to prepare ahead of Australia's three-format tour of Pakistan scheduled for March.

"This squad will begin preparation for the T20 World Cup defence at home later this year and includes several players who have an early chance to impress in these five matches against a quality opposition," said chief selector George Bailey.

Revitalised Warner targets another Ashes win in England

That includes Big Bash League star McDermott, Travis Head, Jhye Richardson and Moises Henriques who were all additions to the group that won the World Cup last year.

"I don't think that I was ready to play for Australia (before), but I do feel ready now," McDermott told reporters Tuesday after a breakout Big Bash League season for the Hobart Hurricanes. "I feel like I'm at the top of my game."

Josh Hazlewood returns after missing the last four Tests of the recent Ashes series against England with a side injury.

Andrew McDonald will act as head coach in Langer's absence.

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (capt), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Josh Inglis, Ben McDermott, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa

Sydney Canberra David Warner T20WorldCUp Mitchell Marsh SriLanka Ben McDermott

Comments

1000 characters

Australia's Warner, coach Langer to sit out Sri Lanka T20 series

Understanding with IMF: Govt set to further increase electricity base tariff

Pakistan reports another 6,357 Covid-19 cases

SBP maintains rate at 9.75pc on fiscal tightening

Tax Year 2019: FBR to assign taxation cases to third-party auditors

CDWP approves three projects worth Rs13bn

FCV tobacco crop: MIPs approved by ECC

Govt seeks ‘zero shortage’ gas plan for next winter

AGP seeks Nawaz’s medical reports

Cases against Sharif family: Govt urges CJs to allow live telecast

Proposal of ZTBL rejected by cabinet

Read more stories