PM’s advisor Shahzad Akbar quits govt

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar, on Monday, resigned from his post but said that he will remain associated with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Akbar tweeted, “I have tendered my resignation today to Prime Minister as Advisor. I sincerely hope the process of accountability continues under leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan as per PTI’s manifesto. I will remain associated with party and keep contributing as member of legal fraternity”.

Akbar did not mention any reason for his resignation. However, sources said that he resigned from his post after Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed dissatisfaction with his performance.

A former deputy prosecutor for the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Akbar was appointed as the special assistant to the prime minister on accountability and interior in August 2018. Akbar was promoted to adviser to the prime minister on accountability and interior with the status of a state minister in July 2020.

He was also the chairman of the Asset Recovery Unit (ARU) that was formed in 2018 to suggest ways and legal means to bring back looted money stashed abroad as well as probe properties owned by Pakistanis in foreign countries.

Akbar is the founder, legal director and a trustee of the Foundation for Fundamental Rights, an organisation that works “towards the advancement, protection and enforcement of fundamental human rights”.

Akbar played a key role in the Panama Papers leak-related money laundering cases, in which, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was convicted as well as different cases against PML-N president and opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif.

Reacting to the development regarding Akbar’s resignation, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that Akbar worked under “tremendous pressure”. “It was never easy to take on mafias but the way you worked and handled cases is admirable. More important work is now awaiting you,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022