Jan 25, 2022
Pakistan

AEO education expo in Lahore attracts hundreds of students

Press Release 25 Jan, 2022

LAHORE: With world gradually moving back to normal, it is heartening to see that the international borders of top study destinations of the world have reopened. It is time that the students gear up and start preparing themselves to realize their dreams to study at top ranked international universities.

With over 5000 alumni and 300,000 plus IELTS registrations, AEO Pakistan over the past two decades has established itself as Australian & Global Education Specialists, the most trusted IELTS Official Test Centre and now the official OET Test Centre in Pakistan. AEO Pakistan operates as the official Liaison office for over 40 leading Australian universities/institutions and facilitates the enrolment of international students at these universities / institutions. Since 2002, AEO Pakistan has been conducting Australian Education Expo providing an excellent opportunity to Pakistani students planning to Study in Australia. Over the years thousands of students have benefitted from AEO expos held twice annually, across all major cities of Pakistan.

This January once again AEO Education Expo is being organized across eight major cities of Pakistan i.e., Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Multan, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Abbottabad and Peshawar. The AEO expo provides an ideal platform to prospective students across the country, to get free expert advice and counselling about how to apply to study at top ranked international universities in Australia, USA, Canada and UK. Representatives of more than 20 universities/institutes are participating at the expo providing golden opportunity for Pakistani students to get free guidance and counseling for their future study endeavors. Information about IELTS test and preparatory classes is also being provided at the expo.

The first event of the series was successfully held today at PC Hotel Lahore, with strict observation of Covid-19 SOPs. Hundreds of students along with their parents participated at the expo with great interest and excitement to enroll for admissions at top ranked Australian and other leading international universities. The participants appreciated AEO’s effort in provision of a perfect platform offering free counselling sessions with official representatives of international universities to explore the options of enrolling for a degree of their choice.

The next expo of the series is scheduled to be held in Sialkot on 26th January at Hotel the Jeevens, Islamabad on 27th January at AEO Islamabad I-8 Office, Faisalabad on 27th January at Hotel One, Multan on 28th January at Hotel One, Tariq Road, Karachi on 29th January Beach Luxury Hotel, Abbottabad on 29th January at Hotel One and Peshawar on 30th January at PC Hotel. Entry to the exhibition is FREE with a mask and scholarships up to 75 percent are also available.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

