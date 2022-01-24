Safety, security and fire protection: Dubai hosts Intersec

As the world looks to tackle much more sophisticated issues in terms of security and cybercrime, Dubai hosted Intersec, an emergency services, security, and safety event that gathered together the world’s leading industry specialists.

The three-day event, which started on January 16, focused on issues like cybersecurity and AI technology, fire and safety.

The 23rd edition was held under the patronage of Shaikh Mansour Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

At a time of rapid digital transformation and rising cyber incidents across the UAE and the change which was accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Middle East cybersecurity market size is projected to almost double from $15.6 billion in 2020 to $29.9 billion by 2025.

With the market size projected to increase, Intersec 2022 featured ‘The new Cyber Security Lab’ developed to focus on investigative techniques, forensic capabilities, and public-private partnerships to prevent cross border digital terrorism.

The event also serves as a platform for linkages with the UAE National Cyber Security Council and Injazat, a technology company, inking a MoU aimed at increasing coordination and response time to potential cyber-attacks in the country.

Meanwhile, Patrick Fitting, vice president Middle East and Africa at MSSI Motorola Solutions, said cybersecurity remains a massive issue for all companies.

“Cybersecurity is definitely a big concern for all companies and countries,” Fitting told Business Recorder. “We’ve invested a lot in cybersecurity over the last few years to unlock new levels of collaboration between workgroups and provide access to information real time.”

Exhibitors from all around the world, along with international country pavilions, were also excited to reconnect with the region’s most important buyers and practitioners showcasing their products and solutions for fire, security, cybersecurity, safety and emergency services.

“March networks is bringing our latest NVR series the X series to intersect this year which comes with Nvidia chip which means we are AI capable. And it means we can benefit from the huge network of developers that are making AI applications for our industry.” Trevor Sinden Director MEA March Networks said.

UAE-based suppliers in the construction industry will also have to get their products tested for fire safety at a new government lab, officials said at the Intersec trade show in Dubai. This will enable them to get an accreditation certificate which has been made mandatory for the construction industry.

With cyber threats growing across the world and solutions required to create and maintain safe and resilient cities, there is no better time for industry leaders, municipalities, policymakers, consultants and technology experts to connect and learn about their role in building and maintaining a secure strategy that will protect the digital ecosystems against threat actors.