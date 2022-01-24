ANL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.95%)
ASC 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
ASL 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.05%)
AVN 106.20 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.87%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.48%)
FFL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
FNEL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.03%)
GGGL 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.31%)
GGL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.26%)
GTECH 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.61%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.58%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.9%)
KOSM 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-5.3%)
MLCF 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
PRL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.74%)
PTC 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.15%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
SNGP 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.24%)
TPL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.56%)
TPLP 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.5%)
TREET 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.07%)
TRG 80.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-3.06%)
UNITY 27.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.9%)
WAVES 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.15%)
YOUW 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.35%)
BR100 4,585 Decreased By -11.3 (-0.25%)
BR30 17,412 Decreased By -369.7 (-2.08%)
KSE100 44,924 Decreased By -94.4 (-0.21%)
KSE30 17,727 Decreased By -21 (-0.12%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,105
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,374,800
7,19524hr
Sindh
526,899
Punjab
464,431
Balochistan
33,941
Islamabad
118,292
KPK
185,340
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Activist investor provides twist in Unilever soap opera

Reuters 24 Jan, 2022

Shares in Unilever rose 6% on Monday on reports that activist investor Nelson Peltz has built a stake in the consumer goods giant whose strategy is under scrutiny after a short-lived pursuit of GSK's consumer healthcare arm.

Peltz's hedge fund, Trian Partners, has built an unspecified stake in Unilever, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday. The New York-based fund is known for proposing operational changes at its portfolio companies which have previously included Procter & Gamble.

Unilever declined to comment on the investment. Shares of the owner of brands such as Dove soap, Hellmann's mayonnaise and Sunsilk shampoo were up 6.0% at 3,894 pence by 1146 GMT and the biggest gainer on London's blue-chip FTSE 100 index.

This isn't the first time Peltz has shown interest in a consumer goods company.

In 2018, Trian called for a slew of changes at Unilever's bigger rival P&G. Peltz was then added to the board of the company, following a months-long proxy fight.

P&G subsequently met some of the activist hedge fund's demands and announced new financial targets.

Unilever eyes GSK's consumer goods arm in possible 50bn-pound deal

Peltz stepped down from the company's board last year.

'Not much of a surprise'

Unilever's unexpected and ultimately unsuccessful 50 billion pound ($67.50 billion) pursuit of GlaxoSmithKline's consumer health business, which had it gone through would have been one of the largest ever deals on the London market, raised questions about Unilever's plans under Chief Executive Officer Alan Jope.

Peltz's stake in Unilever "will not be that much of a surprise to industry specialists", Barclays analysts said in a note, adding that his possible involvement with Unilever had been discussed long before the GSK skirmish.

"From Unilever's perspective, the status quo is not an option. It would seem that the stars are aligning with both Unilever management and an activist pushing for more urgency," they added.

By Friday's close, Unilever had lost 6% in value since the GSK overtures were disclosed on Jan. 15 with the chase effectively abandoned within a few days.

The company's shares have also dropped 31% from highs seen in late 2019, compared with a 3% rise in the FTSE 100 during the same period.

'Heating or eating': Britons struggle with rising costs

Terry Smith, whose Fundsmith vehicle is Unilever's 13th biggest investor, took aim at Unilever last week, labelling the GSK bid "a near death experience," and reiterating calls to focus on the operating performance of the existing business.

Unilever is set to announce an initiative this month to strengthen its business, and said last week it was committed to "strict financial discipline" for any acquisitions.

unilever FTSE 100 index Dove soap Hellmann's mayonnaise GSK's Sunsilk shampoo

Comments

1000 characters

Activist investor provides twist in Unilever soap opera

Justice Ayesha Malik takes oath as first female SC judge of Pakistan

Advisor to PM on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar resigns

Rupee loses ground against US dollar, falls 0.14%

Player of the Year: Shaheen Shah Afridi leads Pakistan's domination of ICC awards

Taliban, Western officials hold landmark talks on food crisis

India against Pakistan's improved relationship with Afghan Taliban: Sheikh Rashid

Bitcoin tumbles to six-month low as fears of Ukraine conflict shake markets

Pakistan's Find My Doctor raises $5mn in pre-series A funding

SECP appoints Parker Russel AJS to 'conduct fraud investigation/forensic audit' of Hascol

Houthi forces threaten to 'expand operation' after UAE attack

Read more stories