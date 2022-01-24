ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
CTD arrests murder suspect

NNI 24 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police has arrested a suspect in a raid who was allegedly involved in murdering a citizen in Jacobabad.

The CTD officials conducted a raid and arrested a murder suspect who was hiding in the metropolis for a long time. The suspect was identified as Talib Hussain during the raid conducted in the Korangi Crossing area of the metropolis.

According to the CTD, the suspect had assassinated Qaim Ali Sarki in Jacobabad. Hussain was also wanted in different cases filed under the sections of the anti-terrorism act.

The suspect has a criminal history as he had been arrested many times before being nabbed again in a murder case, the officials added.

Earlier on January 19, the CTD had arrested an alleged member of outlawed Daish during a raid near Northern Bypass of Karachi.

CTD senior official Raja Umar Khattab had said that a key member of outlawed named Abdul Ghani alias Abu Mansoor was arrested during a raid in Karachi’s Northern Bypass.

The CTD team had also recovered explosive material used for manufacturing bombs from his possession.

Raja Umar Khattab had said that the Daish terrorist came to the metropolis for carrying out a terror attack.

Abdul Ghani alias Abu Mansoor was also in contact with the Daish network in Balochistan, he added.

According to the CTD official, an accomplice of Abdul Ghani had been killed in Balochistan last year. The killed terrorist had been identified as Mumtaz Pehelwan who was also a key member of outlawed Daish.

