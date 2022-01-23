ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
'Muslimness' sacking claim should be investigated if complaint is made: UK's Raab

Reuters 23 Jan, 2022

LONDON: A British lawmaker's claim that she was sacked from a ministerial job partly because of her Muslim faith should be properly investigated if she makes a formal complaint, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday.

Nusrat Ghani, who lost her job as a junior transport minister in February 2020, told the Sunday Times that she was told by a "whip" - an enforcer of parliamentary discipline - that her "Muslimness" had been raised as an issue in her sacking.

UK government accused of ‘blackmail’ to keep scandal-plagued Johnson in power

"We have absolutely zero tolerance for any discrimination, and any Islamophobia, in the Conservative Party," Raab told Sky News on Sunday. "A claim like this, as serious as it is, should be properly reported, and then a proper investigation (should take place)."

Dominic Raab Muslim Conservative Party Nusrat Ghani

