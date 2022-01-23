ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.9%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.72%)
AVN 104.25 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.99%)
BOP 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
FNEL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.23%)
GGGL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
GGL 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.92%)
GTECH 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.16%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.51%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.45%)
PIBTL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
PRL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
TELE 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.65%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.69%)
TPLP 28.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.62%)
TREET 39.69 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.56%)
TRG 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.91%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
WAVES 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.38%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.74%)
YOUW 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.29%)
BR100 4,597 Increased By 11.2 (0.24%)
BR30 17,781 Increased By 212.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 45,018 Increased By 192.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 17,748 Increased By 81.8 (0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,097
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,367,605
7,58624hr
Sindh
523,774
Punjab
462,323
Balochistan
33,910
Islamabad
117,436
KPK
184,455
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Emma Thompson confronts nudity and ageing in Sundance sex worker comedy

AFP 23 Jan, 2022

LOS ANGELES: Emma Thompson's naked scene in her new film about an older woman hiring a sex worker was "probably the hardest thing I've ever had to do," she told the Sundance film festival Saturday.

The Oscar-winning actress, 62, stars in "Good Luck To You, Leo Grande" as a repressed former schoolteacher who pays a handsome male escort for the sexual adventures she regrets having shunned as a younger woman.

The heartfelt comedy set almost entirely in a hotel room addresses the ethics of sex work and taboos surrounding motherhood and ageing -- and sees Thompson tackle several intimate and nude scenes.

The actors and director rehearsed "entirely nude" and played games that involved discussing their bodies on the scaled-down set in order to build trust.

'Immersive' Princess Diana documentary opens Sundance

Still, "it's very challenging to be nude at 62," said Thompson.

"I don't think I could've done it before the age that I am," she told an online panel.

"And yet, of course the age that I am makes it extremely challenging because we aren't used to seeing untreated bodies on the screen."

In addition to sexual scenes with Daryl McCormack, 29, Thompson's character disrobes before a mirror and looks at her body "in a completely relaxed, un-judgmental way."

"I have never done that... She doesn't alter herself, lift herself up, suck her stomach in, turn around or try to alter what she sees," said Thompson.

Despite trusting the filmmakers, Thompson said she "still found it fantastically hard to do."

"Probably the hardest thing I've ever had to do really -- and that's interesting in itself."

"That tells the whole story of my life as a woman surrounded by impossible demands and images of bodies," she said.

"That's the great tragedy of the female body in the 20th and 21st centuries. And it's a narrative that we absolutely have to change."

Earlier Saturday at Sundance, new docuseries "We Need to Talk About Cosby" premiered.

It focusses on the gulf between Bill Cosby's decades-long status as "America's dad" and long-simmering allegations of serial sexual assault.

Cosby was found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman, but his conviction was overturned on a technicality last year and he is currently free.

The series, described by The Hollywood Reporter as a "provocative and important" attempt to spark conversation about the scandal, airs on US network Showtime from January 30.

Also premiering at Sundance on Saturday was "Sharp Stick," the first new film in over a decade from "Girls" creator Lena Dunham.

The Sundance festival runs until January 30.

Oscar Bill Cosby's Lena Dunham Emma Thompson Good Luck To You Sundance film festival Leo Grande

Comments

1000 characters

Emma Thompson confronts nudity and ageing in Sundance sex worker comedy

H1FY22 C/A deficit widens to over $9bn

H1 ICT export remittances surge to $1.302bn

Low-yielding cotton varieties: APTMA questions govt policy

Petitions of EPZ manufacturers: SHC issues notices to federation

Common control transactions: SECP directs cos to follow accounting standard

Pakistan among top 3 in Economist Normalcy Index: Tarin

ECC approves Rs5bn for first-ever digital population census

Cabinet to deal with critical agenda on 25th

Refunds to EPZ foreign investors in USD: FBR to move SBP for clarification

India bans 35 Pak YouTube channels

Read more stories