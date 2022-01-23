Five killed in coach-car collision in Kalat

KALAT: A horrible crash between a coach and a car left five people dead at Badrang area in Tehsil Mungchar, District Kalat on Saturday.

In an unfortunate, road tragedy a coach rammed into a car in Badrang Kalat. The accident occurred due to being slippery on the road and the coach driver lost control over the vehicle. The crash resulted in the death of five people riding in the car. They belonged to the same family. The unfortunate family hailed from Pishin. The deceased also included women and children.

According to Levies sources, the dead bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital.

However, the diver of the coach managed to flee, Levies sources added.