CM announces compensation for families of blast victims

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Saturday announced financial assistance for the families of those killed and injured in Lahore’s Anarkali blast that saw at least three people dead and several injured.

In a statement, the chief minister said Rs 1 million will be given to the families of those who lost their lives in the Lahore blast. He further announced that those severely injured in the Anarkali blast would get Rs 500,000, while the injured would get Rs 100,000 each.

The suspects arrested via CCTV footage were turned out to be labourers who were working at a construction site of a building near the bomb blast site at Anarkali Bazaar. It emerged that three arrested suspects including Azam and Imran had been working as labourers at an under-construction building and went to Lahore’s Anarkali Bazaar to purchase warm clothes on the day of the bomb blast. At least three persons including a child had lost their lives and 29 others were injured in a bomb blast that took place on Thursday evening at 1:40 pm in the busy Anarkali area of Lahore.