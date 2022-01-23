Provision of top quality health facilities to citizens part of PM’s vision: SAPM

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Faisal Sultan has said that provision of top quality health facilities to all citizens is vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and necessary steps are being taken in this regard.

During his visit to the site of under construction Mother and Child Block at Ganga Ram Hospital, Dr Faisal Sultan said Mother and Child hospitals will be crucial to improving our mother and child health indicators.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said, “We will make dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan a reality by opening the Mother and Child Block. This 600-bedded facility is one-of-a-kind hospital. Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar want to provide top quality health facilities to people and will be completed within a short time. Eight Mother and Child hospitals are being developed in Punjab.

The PTI government believes in spending public money on public alone. On important suggestions from SAPM Dr Faisal Sultan we will further improve our departments.”

