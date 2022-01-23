Iran’s GTC said to have bought wheat in tender

HAMBURG: Iran’s Government Trading Corporation (GTC) is believed to have purchased milling wheat in a tender that closed on Thursday, European traders said on Friday.

Traders estimated that about 195,000 tonnes may have been purchased in three consignments of about 65,000 tonnes.

Shipment was sought in February and March, a rapid schedule that is believed to have reduced participation in the tender.

It was believed to be optional origin, with the seller expected to source from either Russia, Germany or other Baltic region countries.