ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.9%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.72%)
AVN 104.25 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.99%)
BOP 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
FNEL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.23%)
GGGL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
GGL 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.92%)
GTECH 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.16%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.51%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.45%)
PIBTL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
PRL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
TELE 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.65%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.69%)
TPLP 28.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.62%)
TREET 39.69 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.56%)
TRG 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.91%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
WAVES 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.38%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.74%)
YOUW 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.29%)
BR100 4,597 Increased By 11.2 (0.24%)
BR30 17,781 Increased By 212.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 45,018 Increased By 192.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 17,748 Increased By 81.8 (0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,077
1224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,360,019
6,54024hr
Sindh
520,415
Punjab
460,335
Balochistan
33,855
Islamabad
115,939
KPK
183,865
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT soyabean futures rally to seven-month high

Reuters 23 Jan, 2022

CHICAGO: Chicago Board of Trade soyabean futures jumped 2.5% on Thursday to a seven-month high as talk of rising US exports heated up due to concerns about crop shortfalls in Brazil and Argentina, traders said.

A round of technical buying accelerated the gains and the benchmark CBOT March soyabean futures contract closed above the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range.

Soyameal and soyaoil futures also were firm, with the most-active soyaoil contract hitting its highest since Oct. 26.

Analysts were expecting a US Agriculture Department report on Friday morning to show that soyabean export sales were in a range between 700,000 and 1.5 million tonnes in the week ended Jan. 13. A week earlier, soyabean export sales totaled 918,598 tonnes.

China’s soyabean imports from the United States in 2021 rose from the previous year as it stepped up agricultural purchases under a trade deal agreed with Washington, while annual Brazilian shipments fell, customs data showed.

CBOT March soyabeans settled up 34-1/2 cents at $14.25-3/4 a bushel. CBOT March soyaoil was 2.12 cents higher at 62.88 cents per lb and CBOT March soyameal gained $2.50 to $400.80 a ton.

CBOT CORN

US corn futures steadied on Thursday after three straight days of gains.

Corn futures traded in both positive and negative territory during the session.

Some profit-taking was noted when the most-active Chicago Board of Trade contract neared its Wednesday high of $6.14-1/2 a bushel.

But concerns that the harvests in Brazil and Argentina will fall below expectations, which could boost export demand for US supplies of corn, added support.

A US Agriculture Department report that will be released on Friday morning was expected to show export sales of corn were in a range between 500,000 and 1.2 million tonnes in the week ended Jan. 13. A week earlier, corn export sales totalled 457,675 tonnes.

The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March corn futures contract settled up 1/2 cent at $6.11 a bushel.

Chicago Board of Trade soyabean Soyaoil Soyameal CBOT soyabean prices

Comments

Comments are closed.

CBOT soyabean futures rally to seven-month high

H1FY22 C/A deficit widens to over $9bn

H1 ICT export remittances surge to $1.302bn

Low-yielding cotton varieties: APTMA questions govt policy

Petitions of EPZ manufacturers: SHC issues notices to federation

Common control transactions: SECP directs cos to follow accounting standard

Pakistan among top 3 in Economist Normalcy Index: Tarin

ECC approves Rs5bn for first-ever digital population census

Cabinet to deal with critical agenda on 25th

Refunds to EPZ foreign investors in USD: FBR to move SBP for clarification

India bans 35 Pak YouTube channels

Read more stories