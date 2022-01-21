ANL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.17%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.42%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
AVN 100.25 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.09%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
CNERGY 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.32%)
FFL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.87%)
FNEL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.24%)
GGGL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.84%)
GGL 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.4%)
GTECH 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.09%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.82%)
KOSM 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
MLCF 33.48 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.98%)
PACE 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
PRL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
PTC 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.36%)
SILK 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.8%)
TELE 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.46%)
TPLP 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-7.49%)
TREET 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.68%)
TRG 81.74 Decreased By ▼ -6.62 (-7.49%)
UNITY 27.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.63%)
WAVES 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.26%)
WTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.17%)
YOUW 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.08%)
BR100 4,585 Increased By 15.6 (0.34%)
BR30 17,569 Decreased By -127.6 (-0.72%)
KSE100 44,826 Decreased By -7.5 (-0.02%)
KSE30 17,666 Increased By 14 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,065
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,353,479
7,67824hr
Sindh
516,874
Punjab
458,879
Balochistan
33,812
Islamabad
115,047
KPK
183,403
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Anarkali blast condemned

Recorder Report 21 Jan, 2022

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned Anarkali blast and expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of precious human lives.

In a statement on Thursday, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and directed to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured. The CM has also sought a report from IG Police, directing that perpetrators of the crime should be arrested without delay.

The CM also termed the incident a nefarious act to sabotage the law & order and made it clear that the criminals would not escape from the clutches of the law. A handful of terrorists could not shake the unwavering commitment of the nation, he added.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid directed doctors and staff of Mayo Hospital to be present at the hospital and provide best possible services.

She said MS Mayo Hospital Dr Iftikhar is personally supervising treatment of injured patients. She directed hospital to display list of injured people in the hospital.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi has asked all staff to stay alert. He appealed attendants to cooperate with hospital administration Both also visited the hospital to inquire after the health of injured.

Moreover, PML-Q president Chaudhry Shujat Hussain, Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and Federal Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi also condemned explosion in Anarkali Lahore in strong words. They said that those who have spoiled the peace of a peaceful city should be arrested forthwith and given exemplary punishment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Dr Yasmin Rashid Chief Minister Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar Anarkali blast condemned Punjab IG Police

Comments

Comments are closed.

Anarkali blast condemned

White elephant PSM: 6 parties submit SoQs

Govt revises up 2020-21 GDP to 5.37pc

Pharmaceutical sector: FBR says ‘no’ to ST refund at purchase stage

Restaurants, bakeries, caterers: FBR to charge 17pc sales tax

BoI shocked at lack of investors’ interest in Gwadar

Contempt case: IHC frames charges against ex-CJ

Saleem Ahmad made PC Chairman

5G launched in US

2020 Delhi riots: Court jails man in first conviction

Newly-formed group ‘Balochistan National Army’ claims responsibility: At least three dead, 28 hurt in Lahore bomb blast

Read more stories