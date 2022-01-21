Anarkali blast condemned

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned Anarkali blast and expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of precious human lives.

In a statement on Thursday, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and directed to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured. The CM has also sought a report from IG Police, directing that perpetrators of the crime should be arrested without delay.

The CM also termed the incident a nefarious act to sabotage the law & order and made it clear that the criminals would not escape from the clutches of the law. A handful of terrorists could not shake the unwavering commitment of the nation, he added.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid directed doctors and staff of Mayo Hospital to be present at the hospital and provide best possible services.

She said MS Mayo Hospital Dr Iftikhar is personally supervising treatment of injured patients. She directed hospital to display list of injured people in the hospital.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi has asked all staff to stay alert. He appealed attendants to cooperate with hospital administration Both also visited the hospital to inquire after the health of injured.

Moreover, PML-Q president Chaudhry Shujat Hussain, Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and Federal Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi also condemned explosion in Anarkali Lahore in strong words. They said that those who have spoiled the peace of a peaceful city should be arrested forthwith and given exemplary punishment.

