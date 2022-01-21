Pakistan – Japan Diplomatic Relations: Messages from Kalim Farooqui Chairman – PJBF

TEXT: It gives me immense pleasure to congratulate both the people of Pakistan and of Japan on achieving the milestone of 70 years of diplomatic relations between the two friendly countries.

The relation can be termed unique in the sense that both countries were simultaneously trying to establish themselves on the world map. Pakistan after independence in 1947 and Japan trying to reestablish itself from the ravages of the world war which ended in 1945. The diplomatic relations were established on April 28, 1952 and ever since, both have supported each other and have collaborated towards developing their countries. Japan has subsequently remained a cornerstone of Pakistan’s economy as well. Interestingly, Pakistan was the destination of the first inaugural trade delegation of Japan under the allied occupation in 1949. Within the first decade of Pakistan’s independence, some 50 multinational Japanese companies had already set up their offices, mainly for trading purposes. The third overseas branch of the then Bank of Tokyo was established in Karachi in 1953 and the metropolitan was also selected for opening their second office of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) which continues to operate.

After the United States, Pakistan was the second largest trading partner of Japan, mainly catering to Japan’s need for raw material, such as jute and cotton, and fulfilling over 50 percent of their requirement at the time. The Japanese, on the other hand, reciprocated by exporting the needed technological advances to Pakistan. Spindles manufactured in Japan contributed a great deal to the progress of our textile sector and which even today contributes a major portion towards employment and export proceeds. Taking the lead to set up automobile manufacturing units is also an example as it now has over 90% share of Japanese vehicles in Pakistan and again greatly contributing both to employment and towards Pakistan’s GDP. Japan has remained as one of the major bilateral development partners to Pakistan since 1954, extending assistance in multifaceted sectors of development. This includes Yen Loan Assistance for development projects, outright grant assistance for social sector projects and technical cooperation for technology transfer and human resource development.

Pakistan Japan Business Forum which celebrated its 20-year achievement last year, has proved to be a vital link between the business communities of both countries. Having a board and members from both Pakistan and Japan, it helps towards trade and investments by organizing seminars, trainings, trade delegations, participating in exhibitions as well as arranging meetings with relevant governmental authorities in both countries who can be helpful to the business community in removing the impediments standing in their way .In other words, facilitating in all respects the furtherance of trade and investments between the two My message would not be complete if I did not mention the significant contribution by the Ambassadors of both countries through the years who with their recognized competency and diplomatic acumen has kept the close and mutually beneficial friendship between Pakistan and Japan to the envy of many.Long live Pakistan Japan Friendship!!

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022