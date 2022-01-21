ANL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.17%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.42%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
AVN 100.25 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.09%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
CNERGY 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.32%)
FFL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.87%)
FNEL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.24%)
GGGL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.84%)
GGL 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.4%)
GTECH 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.09%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.82%)
KOSM 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
MLCF 33.48 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.98%)
PACE 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
PRL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
PTC 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.36%)
SILK 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.8%)
TELE 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.46%)
TPLP 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-7.49%)
TREET 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.68%)
TRG 81.74 Decreased By ▼ -6.62 (-7.49%)
UNITY 27.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.63%)
WAVES 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.26%)
WTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.17%)
YOUW 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.08%)
BR100 4,585 Increased By 15.6 (0.34%)
BR30 17,569 Decreased By -127.6 (-0.72%)
KSE100 44,826 Decreased By -7.5 (-0.02%)
KSE30 17,666 Increased By 14 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,065
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,353,479
7,67824hr
Sindh
516,874
Punjab
458,879
Balochistan
33,812
Islamabad
115,047
KPK
183,403
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements

Pakistan – Japan Diplomatic Relations: Messages from H.E. WADA Mitsuhiro

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Pakistan It is my pleasure and a great privilege to be a part of ...
21 Jan, 2022

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Pakistan It is my pleasure and a great privilege to be a part of the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relationship between Pakistan and Japan. We have nurtured a great relationship since 1952, and our economic relationship has significantly diversified during this period from cotton trade to automobile, energy, steel and food manufacturing. Moreover, for many years, the Japanese companies have hired and worked with the local people and during the process shared and transferred their knowledge and experiences with them. Furthermore, the local partners have facilitated the Japanese businessmen in all phases of business cycle. Thus, Pakistan and Japan are precisely “dereenah dost,” a long-time friend.

It is said that more than 70% of Pakistani population is under the age of 30, who has great potential and capabilities. I would like to mention that together we can pave the way for a brilliant future based on mutual trust, cooperation and long history of amicable relationship between Japan and Pakistan. I, as ambassador of Japan in Pakistan, will do my best to proceed to the next phase, and I am looking forward to discussing mutual ideas with Pakistani people toward further development and prosperity of both countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Wada Mitsuhiro 70th Anniversary Pakistan – Japan Diplomatic Relations diplomatic relationship

Comments

Comments are closed.

Pakistan – Japan Diplomatic Relations: Messages from H.E. WADA Mitsuhiro

White elephant PSM: 6 parties submit SoQs

Govt revises up 2020-21 GDP to 5.37pc

Pharmaceutical sector: FBR says ‘no’ to ST refund at purchase stage

Restaurants, bakeries, caterers: FBR to charge 17pc sales tax

BoI shocked at lack of investors’ interest in Gwadar

Contempt case: IHC frames charges against ex-CJ

Saleem Ahmad made PC Chairman

5G launched in US

2020 Delhi riots: Court jails man in first conviction

Newly-formed group ‘Balochistan National Army’ claims responsibility: At least three dead, 28 hurt in Lahore bomb blast

Read more stories