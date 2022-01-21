Pakistan – Japan Diplomatic Relations: Messages from H.E. WADA Mitsuhiro

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Pakistan It is my pleasure and a great privilege to be a part of the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relationship between Pakistan and Japan. We have nurtured a great relationship since 1952, and our economic relationship has significantly diversified during this period from cotton trade to automobile, energy, steel and food manufacturing. Moreover, for many years, the Japanese companies have hired and worked with the local people and during the process shared and transferred their knowledge and experiences with them. Furthermore, the local partners have facilitated the Japanese businessmen in all phases of business cycle. Thus, Pakistan and Japan are precisely “dereenah dost,” a long-time friend.

It is said that more than 70% of Pakistani population is under the age of 30, who has great potential and capabilities. I would like to mention that together we can pave the way for a brilliant future based on mutual trust, cooperation and long history of amicable relationship between Japan and Pakistan. I, as ambassador of Japan in Pakistan, will do my best to proceed to the next phase, and I am looking forward to discussing mutual ideas with Pakistani people toward further development and prosperity of both countries.

