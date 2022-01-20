Sindh reports 3,739 coronavirus cases, 17 deaths

Sindh has reported 3,739 coronavirus cases and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours, revealed a statement by the Chief Minister's House on Thursday.

It added that 17,002 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours, out of which 3,739 cases were reported as positive.

"So far, 7,419,686 tests have been conducted against which 514,863 cases have been diagnosed, while 91.9 percent or 473,340 patients have recovered, including 332 overnight," the statement added.

Currently, 33,796 patients are under treatment, of which 33,398 are in home isolation, 30 at isolation centers, and 368 at different hospitals.

5th wave worsens: Pakistan reports highest single-day Covid-19 cases since June 2020

The condition of 306 patients was said to be critical while 21 were moved to ventilators.

Out of 3,739 new cases, 3,289 were detected from Karachi, including 1,345 from East, 773 South, 655 Central, 261 Korangi, 145 Malir, and 110 from West.

Hyderabad has 145, Naushero Feroze 34, Jamshoro 29, Tharparkar 20, Tando Muhammad Khan 19, Badin 16, Dadu 15, Thatta, Umerkot and Sanghar 12 each, Larkana 11, Tando Allahyar, Jacobabad, Khairpur and Mirpurkhas 10 each, Shikarpur nine, Ghotki five, Shaheed Benazirbad four and Matiari one.

Vaccination

Sharing vaccination data, it said that 32,462,394 vaccinations had been administered up to January 18. During the last 24 hours, 237,284 vaccines were administered.

In total, 32,699,678 vaccines have been administered, which constituted 59.01 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

The chief minister urged the people of the province to follow SOPs.