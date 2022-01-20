ANL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.17%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.42%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
AVN 100.25 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.09%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
CNERGY 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.32%)
FFL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.87%)
FNEL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.24%)
GGGL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.84%)
GGL 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.4%)
GTECH 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.09%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.82%)
KOSM 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
MLCF 33.48 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.98%)
PACE 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
PRL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
PTC 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.36%)
SILK 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.8%)
TELE 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.46%)
TPLP 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-7.49%)
TREET 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.68%)
TRG 81.74 Decreased By ▼ -6.62 (-7.49%)
UNITY 27.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.63%)
WAVES 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.26%)
WTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.17%)
YOUW 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.08%)
BR100 4,585 Increased By 15.6 (0.34%)
BR30 17,569 Decreased By -127.6 (-0.72%)
KSE100 44,826 Decreased By -7.5 (-0.02%)
KSE30 17,666 Increased By 14 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,042
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,345,801
6,80824hr
Sindh
513,046
Punjab
456,992
Balochistan
33,780
Islamabad
113,688
KPK
182,950
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sindh reports 3,739 coronavirus cases, 17 deaths

Rafat Saeed 20 Jan, 2022

Sindh has reported 3,739 coronavirus cases and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours, revealed a statement by the Chief Minister's House on Thursday.

It added that 17,002 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours, out of which 3,739 cases were reported as positive.

"So far, 7,419,686 tests have been conducted against which 514,863 cases have been diagnosed, while 91.9 percent or 473,340 patients have recovered, including 332 overnight," the statement added.

Currently, 33,796 patients are under treatment, of which 33,398 are in home isolation, 30 at isolation centers, and 368 at different hospitals.

5th wave worsens: Pakistan reports highest single-day Covid-19 cases since June 2020

The condition of 306 patients was said to be critical while 21 were moved to ventilators.

Out of 3,739 new cases, 3,289 were detected from Karachi, including 1,345 from East, 773 South, 655 Central, 261 Korangi, 145 Malir, and 110 from West.

Hyderabad has 145, Naushero Feroze 34, Jamshoro 29, Tharparkar 20, Tando Muhammad Khan 19, Badin 16, Dadu 15, Thatta, Umerkot and Sanghar 12 each, Larkana 11, Tando Allahyar, Jacobabad, Khairpur and Mirpurkhas 10 each, Shikarpur nine, Ghotki five, Shaheed Benazirbad four and Matiari one.

Vaccination

Sharing vaccination data, it said that 32,462,394 vaccinations had been administered up to January 18. During the last 24 hours, 237,284 vaccines were administered.

In total, 32,699,678 vaccines have been administered, which constituted 59.01 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

The chief minister urged the people of the province to follow SOPs.

COVID 19 vaccination Sindh COVID cases Covid situation in sindh

Comments

1000 characters

Sindh reports 3,739 coronavirus cases, 17 deaths

At least 3 killed, dozens injured in bomb blast in Lahore’s Anarkali area

Indoor dining banned in Karachi, Hyderabad from Jan 21

IHC indicts ex-GB judge Rana Shamim

Rupee falls for third consecutive session against US dollar

Majority expects status quo in State Bank's upcoming MPC meeting

SBP-held forex reserves fall a massive $562mn, now stand at $17.04bn

Oil prices slip from 2014 highs, supply concerns limit losses

After T20I, Babar Azam named captain of ICC Men's ODI Team of Year 2021

Emirates to resume US flights after 'temporary' 5G reprieve

Read more stories