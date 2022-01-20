ANL 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-6.32%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.42%)
ASL 14.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 98.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.41%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.53%)
FFL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.53%)
FNEL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.02%)
GGGL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.42%)
GGL 19.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-4.81%)
GTECH 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.61%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.82%)
KOSM 4.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 33.41 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.77%)
PACE 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
PRL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.1%)
PTC 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.81%)
SILK 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.8%)
TELE 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.45%)
TPL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.46%)
TPLP 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-7.49%)
TREET 38.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.76%)
TRG 81.74 Decreased By ▼ -6.62 (-7.49%)
UNITY 27.21 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
WAVES 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.66%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-4.98%)
YOUW 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.95%)
BR100 4,548 Decreased By -21.7 (-0.48%)
BR30 17,297 Decreased By -399.5 (-2.26%)
KSE100 44,539 Decreased By -294.8 (-0.66%)
KSE30 17,547 Decreased By -104.9 (-0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,042
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,345,801
6,80824hr
Sindh
513,046
Punjab
456,992
Balochistan
33,780
Islamabad
113,688
KPK
182,950
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Dubai's Network International says spending in UAE above pre-pandemic levels

Reuters 20 Jan, 2022

DUBAI: Dubai-based payments processor Network International said on Thursday spending in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was now above pre-pandemic levels, supported by the world fair Expo 2020 Dubai.

International and domestic spending volumes increased 104% and 17% respectively year on year in December, Network International said in a statement. It said the figures were 12% and 17% respectively above pre-pandemic levels.

Dubai Expo 2020: Emirates pavilion showcasing futurist tech

International spending accounted for 42% of the total spend at Expo 2020 in December, up from 34% when the event began in October, it said.

Before the pandemic, consultancy EY forecast the Expo would over the course of its six months contribute 1.5% to the UAE's gross domestic product.

United Arab Emirates MENA pre pandemic levels Dubai's Network International world fair Expo 2020 Dubai

Comments

1000 characters

Dubai's Network International says spending in UAE above pre-pandemic levels

5th wave worsens: Pakistan reports highest single-day Covid-19 cases since June 2020

Long-awaited SME policy launched

EFS: Refinance process digitized

Quantum Index of LSMI rebased

Majority expects status quo in State Bank's upcoming MPC meeting

World Bank chief takes swipe at Microsoft's $69bn gaming deal as poor countries struggle

Extra recovery in Nov FCA: KE asked to return consumers Re0.67 per unit

Biden warns of 'disaster for Russia' if they invade Ukraine

Kohli beats Tendulkar mark as India's top away ODI run-scorer

PM given briefing on urea

Read more stories