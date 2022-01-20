ANL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-4.39%)
ASC 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.08%)
ASL 14.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
AVN 99.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.63%)
BOP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.32%)
FFL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1%)
GGGL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.69%)
GGL 19.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.74%)
GTECH 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.99%)
HUMNL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 3.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.19%)
KOSM 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 33.85 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.11%)
PACE 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
PIBTL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.02%)
PTC 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.35%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.21%)
TELE 17.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.45%)
TPL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.46%)
TPLP 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-7.49%)
TREET 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.68%)
TRG 81.74 Decreased By ▼ -6.62 (-7.49%)
UNITY 27.34 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.74%)
WAVES 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.93%)
WTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.17%)
YOUW 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
BR100 4,559 Decreased By -10.9 (-0.24%)
BR30 17,418 Decreased By -279 (-1.58%)
KSE100 44,574 Decreased By -259.9 (-0.58%)
KSE30 17,567 Decreased By -84.8 (-0.48%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,042
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,345,801
6,80824hr
Sindh
513,046
Punjab
456,992
Balochistan
33,780
Islamabad
113,688
KPK
182,950
Oil prices hover around 2014 highs, supported by supply concerns

Reuters 20 Jan, 2022

SINGAPORE: Oil steadied on Thursday, clawing back losses earlier in the session, as strong demand and short-term supply disruptions continue to support prices close to their highest levels since late 2014.

Brent crude futures fell 17 cents, or 0.2%, to $88.27 a barrel, as of 0418 GMT, having dropped more than $1 earlier in the session. The global benchmark touched $89.17 a barrel on Wednesday, its highest since October 2014.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 7 cents, or 0.1%, to stand at $87.03 a barrel, having also shed nearly $1 earlier. WTI climbed to as much as $87.91 on Wednesday, the highest since October 2014.

Turkey restarts ruptured Iraq oil link

"The International Energy Agency said global oil demand is on track to hit pre-pandemic levels," analysts at ANZ bank said in a note.

"Shorter-term supply disruptions are also helping tighten markets.

Brent crude rallied sharply after reports a key oil pipeline running from Iraq to Turkey was knocked out by an explosion."

However, the flow of crude oil through the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline has resumed, after it was halted on Tuesday due to a blast near the pipeline in the southeastern Turkish province of Kahramanmaras, officials said on Wednesday.

Supply concerns have mounted this week after Yemen's Houthi group attacked the United Arab Emirates, the third-largest producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). Meanwhile Russia, the world's second-largest oil producer, has built up a large troop presence near Ukraine's border, stoking fears of invasion and subsequent supply uncertainties.

Underpinning oil prices is the broad post-coronavirus pandemic recovery in demand for fuel.

OPEC officials and analysts say that an oil rally may continue in the next few months, and prices could top $100 a barrel as demand shrugs of the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

OPEC+, which groups the cartel with Russia and other producers, is struggling to hit a monthly output increase target of 400,000 barrels per day (bpd).

US crude and gasoline stocks rose while distillate inventories fell last week, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Wednesday.

Crude stocks rose by 1.4 million barrels for the week ended Jan. 14.

Gasoline inventories rose by 3.5 million barrels while distillate stocks fell by 1.2 million barrels, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

