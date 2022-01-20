ANL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-4.39%)
ASC 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.08%)
ASL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
AVN 99.60 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.43%)
BOP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.47%)
FFL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
GGGL 13.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.62%)
GGL 19.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.45%)
GTECH 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.27%)
HUMNL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 3.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.19%)
KOSM 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 33.89 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.23%)
PACE 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.99%)
PIBTL 7.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 14.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.43%)
PTC 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.57%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.21%)
TELE 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.58%)
TPL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.46%)
TPLP 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-7.49%)
TREET 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.68%)
TRG 81.74 Decreased By ▼ -6.62 (-7.49%)
UNITY 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.77%)
WAVES 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.93%)
WTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.62%)
YOUW 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.9%)
BR100 4,558 Decreased By -12.2 (-0.27%)
BR30 17,400 Decreased By -296.4 (-1.67%)
KSE100 44,561 Decreased By -272 (-0.61%)
KSE30 17,561 Decreased By -91.1 (-0.52%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,042
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,345,801
6,80824hr
Sindh
513,046
Punjab
456,992
Balochistan
33,780
Islamabad
113,688
KPK
182,950
Biden says 'not time to give up' on Iran nuclear talks

AFP 20 Jan, 2022

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden said Wednesday that it is "not time to give up" on talks with Iran aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal.

"It's not time to give up," Biden said at a press conference to mark his first year in the White House.

"There is some progress being made," he said.

"P5+1 are on the same page but it remains to be seen," Biden said in a reference to the nations taking part in the negotiations in Vienna.

Talks to restore the 2015 accord between Tehran and world powers -- United States, France, Britain, Russia, China, and Germany -- began last year but stopped in June as Iran elected ultraconservative President Ebrahim Raisi.

The talks resumed in November.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last week that there were only "a few weeks left" to save the Iran nuclear deal, and the United States is ready to look at "other options" if the talks fail.

The 2015 deal offered Iran much-needed relief from sanctions that have crippled its economy, in return for curbs on its nuclear program.

Then-president Donald Trump's unilateral withdrawal from the deal in 2018 prompted Tehran to walk back on its commitments.

