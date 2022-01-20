ANL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.78%)
ASC 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.08%)
ASL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1%)
AVN 98.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.51%)
BOP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.93%)
FFL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
GGGL 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-6.5%)
GGL 19.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-5.87%)
GTECH 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.68%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.19%)
KOSM 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.5%)
PACE 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.99%)
PIBTL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
PRL 13.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.92%)
PTC 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.91%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TPL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.46%)
TPLP 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-7.49%)
TREET 38.29 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.6%)
TRG 81.74 Decreased By ▼ -6.62 (-7.49%)
UNITY 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.59%)
WAVES 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.26%)
WTL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.52%)
YOUW 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.16%)
BR100 4,548 Decreased By -21.6 (-0.47%)
BR30 17,340 Decreased By -357.2 (-2.02%)
KSE100 44,498 Decreased By -335 (-0.75%)
KSE30 17,535 Decreased By -116.6 (-0.66%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,042
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,345,801
6,80824hr
Sindh
513,046
Punjab
456,992
Balochistan
33,780
Islamabad
113,688
KPK
182,950
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Happy tennis couple Monfils and Svitolina thrive on married life

AFP 20 Jan, 2022

MELBOURNE: Flamboyant Frenchman Gael Monfils says his "caring" wife Elina Svitolina has been a stabilising influence and having her on tour has helped his game immensely.

The tennis "power couple" tied the knot in Geneva in July just before the Tokyo Olympics and former world number six Monfils said they were able to lift each other when down or stressed before a match.

"Tennis is our life but we have teams and everything. It's more like in a down moment that it's easier to understand the other person and when the other person wants to help it's also easier to help to have the good word," he said.

Sabalenka survives double fault horror show to stay alive

"With me, she's always very caring.

"She knows that I need to feel good most of the time to deliver, she knows me quite well and she always have the good word when something comes up maybe outside of tennis or wherever to bring me back on my goal."

Her influence has been evident with Monfils winning the lead-up Adelaide International title. The 17th seed also roared into the Australian Open third round on Wednesday, dropping just five games in a three-set thrashing of Alexander Bublik.

Ukraine's Svitolina, the women's 15th seed, is also into the Melbourne Park third round after beating France's Harmony Tan.

She said it was "important to have someone who understands what I'm going through" as a key bonus of having her husband in tour.

"That's really lucky in a way that we found love for each other and we do the same thing. We play tennis. We have same goals," she said.

"We're just helping each other in the way that we can help each other to reach our best."

Tokyo Olympics Elina Svitolina Gael Monfils

Comments

1000 characters

Happy tennis couple Monfils and Svitolina thrive on married life

Long-awaited SME policy launched

EFS: Refinance process digitized

Oil market headed for surplus?

PM given briefing on urea

Quantum Index of LSMI rebased

Biden warns of 'disaster for Russia' if they invade Ukraine

Taliban PM calls for Muslim nations to recognise Afghan govt

Extra recovery in Nov FCA: KE asked to return consumers Re0.67 per unit

Regulatory bodies: AGP urges SC to set guidelines about powers

Parliamentary form of government: Opposition vows support amid wild speculations

Read more stories