Sindh governor vows support to industrialists

Recorder Report 19 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has assured a 16-member delegation of Site Association for Industry led by Zubair Motiwala that the federal government will be approached to improve infrastructure and resolve other highlighted issues in the province.

Talking with the delegation at the Governor House, he extended assurance that every possible cooperation and assistance would be provided to the traders and industrialists.

“Karachi is the economic hub of the country, and it would be ensured that the industries continue to perform at a faster pace as Industrial development is inevitable for national prosperity”, he added.

The governor also asked the members of the delegation to submit detailed working paper regarding the problems being faced. “The government will consider the suggestions forwarded by the business community as the federal government has prioritized to creating ease in doing businesses”, he added.

He maintained that the confidence of industrialists, business community and investors over mega development projects and economic policies was a must for the growth of industries and trade activities. It was, therefore, decided to hold regular meetings for timely input of businessmen and industrialists besides resolution of pertinent issues. Sindh Governor asked the Principal Secretary Dr Saif ur Rehman for scheduling the SIDCL meeting on fortnightly basis.

