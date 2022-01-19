ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
Activities of Karachi Port

Recorder Report 19 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 167,118 tonnes of cargo comprising 130,719 tonnes of import cargo and 36,399 tonnes of export cargo during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

The total import cargos of 130,719 tonnes comprised of 69,974 tonnes of containerised cargo; 13,677 tonnes of Bulk Cargo; 7868 tonnes of wheat; and 39,200 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 36,399 tonnes comprised of 31,826 tonnes of containerised cargo; 2,400 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo and 260 tonnes of clinkers.

As many as 8,229 containers comprising of 5392 containers of import and 2837 containers of export were handled during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1410 of 20’s and 1645 of 40’s loaded while 4 of 20’s and 344 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 577 of 20’s and 711 of 40’s loaded containers while 280 of 20’s and 279 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were five vessels Stolt Lerk, Chemtrans, Arctic, Lucia Solis, Asia Ruby IV and Quang Vinh 89 carrying tankers, clinkers and sugar currently at the berths.

There were seven ships namely CETO, Worldera 6, Osaka, Kota Naluri, Union Victory, Diyala, and MOL Generosity sailed out to sea during the reported period.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

