Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on ...
19 Jan, 2022
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (January 18, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
231,463,742 138,298,742 8,901,835,579 4,956,310,574
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 516,063,888 (911,616,183) (395,552,294)
Local Individuals 7,595,687,310 (6,410,503,011) 1,185,184,299
Local Corporates 3,593,837,902 (4,383,469,906) (789,632,005)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.