Rs2bn approved for Balochistan Public Endowment Fund

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday approved additional Rs 2 billion in Balochistan Public Endowment Fund (BPEF), now the total value of BPEF fund has reached Rs 6 billion.

The chief minister gave the approval on the summary sent by the Social Welfare Department.

He said the raising of the fund was aimed to further strengthening the patient’s treatment program.

BPEF is a unique program in the country which provides quality treatment to the poor and deserving people without any discrimination, he noted.

He said BPEF was providing treatment facility to the poor and needy people suffering from infectious diseases adding besides, Quetta, other hospitals in the country are also on the panel of BPEF.

“A large number of people suffering from cancer, liver, heart and kidney diseases are benefiting from this treatment program”, he mentioned.