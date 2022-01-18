Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (January 17, 2022).
18 Jan, 2022
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (January 17, 2022).
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
213,437,217 83,060,396 7,332,905,606 3,018,918,037
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 794,945,117 (552,293,148) 242,651,969
Local Individuals 7,094,884,920 (7,670,217,139) (575,332,219)
Local Corporates 5,854,348,174 (5,521,667,924) 332,680,250
