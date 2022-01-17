Sindh reports 2,670 new Covid-19 cases

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah released a statement on Sunday saying that three more Coronavirus patients died overnight, bringing the death toll to 7,697 and revealing 2,670 new cases after 15,172 tests had been performed.

The death toll represents a 1.5 percent death rate, according to the CM.

Shah stated that out of 15,172 samples tested, 2,670 cases were found, which represents 17.6% of the current detection rate. A total of 4,982,285 cases were diagnosed and 472,125 patients recovered (94.2 percent), including 119 people who had been infected for less than 24 hours.

The CM said that currently 21,133 patients were under treatment, of them 20,850 were in home isolation, 26 at isolation centers and 257 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 237 patients was stated to be critical, including 19 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 2,670 new cases, 2,348 have been detected from Karachi, including 824 from East, 548 South, 535 Central, 196 Malir, 135 West and 110.

Hyderabad has 148, Sanghar 23, Shaheed Benazirabad 22, Matiari 20, Tharparkar 18, Tando Allahyar 16, Tando Muhammad Khan 14, Jamshoro 12, Sujawal 9, Nausheroferoze 7, Badin 6, Larkana and Umerkot 5 each, Dadu and Sukkur 2 each, Kashmore, Mirpurkhas, Thatta and Khairpur 1 each.

Vaccination:

A total of 31,965,593 vaccines have been administered thus far, which represents 57% of the eligible population, according to the CM. The chief minister urged residents to follow SOPs.

