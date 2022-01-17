Peshawar: prices of essential food items rise

PESHAWAR: Live chicken/meat and farm eggs, as well as other essential food commodities such as flour and cooking oil were found to be rising in the retail market on Sunday in a survey conducted here. Fruits and vegetables were also found to be rising in price. One kilogramme of live chicken/meat costs Rs196 in the local market, while a dozen farm eggs cost Rs200-210, according to the survey.

The survey found that butchers were charging exorbitant prices for cow meat, which is being sold at Rs550-600 per kilogramme instead of the official fixed price of Rs350 per kilogramme.

Similarly, the survey found that a kilogramme of mutton beef costs between Rs1300 and Rs1400. Prices have risen because of new taxes on poultry products and an increase in demand in the cold weather, according to poultry traders and shopkeepers.

Compared to the previous week, sugar prices rose to Rs100 per kilogramme, up from Rs95 per kilogramme. Gur (jaggery) is now available for Rs170 per kilogramme, according to the survey.

According to market sources, a 50-kg flour sac is being sold at Rs4500 in the open market, while sugar is being sold at Rs95 in the wholesale market. The sources said it was noticed the hoarding of sugar was at peak and started amassing stock by traders in the wholesale market in order to sell at double rates. The survey noticed price of a 80-kg sac of flour has been increased from Rs200-300 as available at Rs6200-6300, forcing the bread makers [Tandoor owners] to increase price at Rs20 from Rs15. Amid rising chill weather, the prices of dry fruits have increased manifold in the local market while manifold prices of fresh fruits also completely reached the purchasing power of common man.

Fresh milk is being sold at Rs150-160 per litre while yogurt was being available at Rs120-140 per kilogramme, the survey noted.

According to the survey, prices of different brands and qualities of cooking oil/ghee were also touched a new peak in the local market as available within the range of Rs280-300 per kg/litre, and Rs350-400 and Rs420-430 per kilogramme/litre in the retail market.

A mixed trend in prices of vegetables witnessed in the local market, the survey noted. One-kilogramme tomatoes are being sold at Rs40-50 per kilogramme against the price of Rs70 per kilogramme in the previous week, while onion was available at Rs50-60 per kilogramme.

Similarly, the price of ginger has decreased at Rs350 per kilogramme from Rs400 per kilogramme, whereas garlic at Rs200-250 per kg. Cucumber was available at Rs40-50 per kg, green chili at Rs160 per kg while one-kilogramme lemon was available at Rs120 per kg.

Peas are being available at Rs80 per kilogramme, arvi at Rs100 per kilogramme, cauliflower at Rs80 per kg, red-potatoes at Rs60-70 per kilogramme, cabbage at Rs80 per kilogramme, bringle at Rs50 per kilogramme. Long, apple and round gourds were available within range of Rs80-90 per kilogramme, while ladyfinger was available at Rs100-150 per kilogramme, one-kilogramme karela (bitter gourd) was being sold at Rs150, Spinach at Rs30 per bundle, lemon at Rs120 per kilogramme.

Prices of pulses/food grains remained unchanged in the retail market. Good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs160 per kilogramme, while tota rice was available at Rs80-90 per kilogramme. Gram flour (baisen) is being sold within the range of Rs80-100 per kilogramme in the retail market. Dal mash is being sold at Rs280-300 per kg, big-size white chana was Rs160 per kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs140 per kg, dal chilka (black) at Rs160 per kg. Moong was available at Rs200 per kg. Dhoti dal is being sold at Rs240 per kg.

