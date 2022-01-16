Minister spells out benefits of NITB law

ISLAMABAD: The passage of National Information Technology Board (NITB) Bill would not only enable the Board to harness the latest solutions ICT’s have to offer, but would also induct and mainstream these technologies in the process of the federal government, while promoting integration of digital technologies across the country.

This was stated by Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque, while talking to Business Recorder.

The bill was presented by Haque in the National Assembly, which was passed with majority of votes.

The minister said that the Government of Pakistan gives high priority to the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector as an enabler of socio-economic development.

The core objective of establishment of NITB in 2014, through the merger of Pakistan Computer Bureau (PCB) and Electronic Government Directorate, was to create an organization with technical capacity to promote and integrate ICT programs across the federal government.

However, its existing structure (as an attached department) hampers its ability to harness the latest technical expertise, skill sets and work experience required to deliver on its mandate.

The mandate in itself has been long due for reconsideration as well, keeping in view the evolving nature of ICT technologies.

Haque said that through this ACT, the reorganization of the NITB (as an autonomous body) would not only enable harnessing the latest solutions ICT’s have to offer, but would also induct and mainstream these technologies in the process of the federal government, while promoting integration of digital technologies across the country

It is expedient to provide for establishment of NITB for e-governance across the country in line with the vision and policy of the federal government to serve the public in a more effective and efficient manner through due advisories and consultancies and provision of e-governance software applications to federal ministries and divisions including their attached departments, sub-ordinate offices and autonomous bodies so as to focus on cross-cutting e-governance applications and initiatives that can be replicated across multiple public organizations for better government to government and government to citizens services and communication, and for matters connected there with and ancillary there to.

The Board will consist on (a) Federal Minister of the division Concerned (Chairman), (b) Secretary of the division concerned, (Member ex-officio), (c) Secretary, Finance Division (Member ex-officio), (d) Secretary of the division to which business of Science and Technology Stands allocated (Member ex-officio).

The CEO NITB shall be answerable to the board for all administrative, financial and technical matters of the board.

The board may delegate such administrative and financial powers to the CEO for carrying out day to day affairs of the Board as it deems necessary.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022