Islamabad: criminal gangs operating in Karachi Company, other neighbourhoods

ISLAMABAD: The capital city witnessed 34 cases of various kinds of theft including robbery, burglary, snatching at gunpoint, 15 cases of mobile phone snatching, and 40 cases of carjacking during the last week.

According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, citizens were deprived of valuables including cash, gold ornament, and other valuables worth millions of rupees during the 34 cases of theft including robberies, burglary and snatching at gunpoint. Criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Shehzad Town, Golra, SabziMandi, Aabpara, Margalla, Karachi Company and Ramna.

Similarly, gangs of auto thieves also remained active in the city during the last week and snatched or stole 40 vehicles including 28 motorbikes worth millions of rupees from various localities.

During the last week, auto thieves stole over 12 cars bearing registration numbers, MRAC-949 belonging to Adeel Arshad worth Rs 500,000, Wajid Hussain’s car worth Rs 2,100,000, AQE-286 belonging to Raza Shah, a car of Muhammad Ramazan worth Rs 800,000, XM-6661 belonging to Talha worth Rs 500,000, ALI-524 belonging to Syed Wajid worth Rs 3,400,000, LEI-221 belonging to Imran worth Rs 210,000, and ZZ-587 belonging to Gull Islam.

During the last week, carjackers stole 14 bikes including, RIL-6429 belonging to Muhammad Iktiram worth Rs 75,000, bike belonging to Yasir Mehmood worth Rs 40,000, bike Muhammad Shawal worth Rs 600,000, RIM-737 belonging to Muhammad Saqlain worth Rs 75,000, RIM-737 belonging to Muhammad Saqlain worth Rs 75,000, a bike belonging to Irfan, AUE-644 belonging to Wajahat Rehman, RNO-4009 worth Rs 30,000 belonging to Muhammad Ameer Nawaz, CHK-4898 worth Rs 35,000 belonging to Tauheed Akhtar, bike belonging to Muhammad Naveed, Zilbab Khan of worth Rs 70,000, bike belonging to Naseeb Khan worth Rs 1300,000, RI-3800 belonging to Ayub Khan worth Rs 27,000, BNQ-906 belonging to Muhammad Ijaz, IMK-6462 belonging to Sohail Rizwan, RIK-755 belonging to Muhammad Imran, RIQ-7615 belonging to Muhammad Javed, bike worth Rs 100,000 belonging to Muhammad Idrees, snatched another bike worth Rs 45,000 from Muhammad Kamran, bike worth Rs 70,000 belonging to Muhammad Hafizeez, CP-048 belonging to Shehzad Ali, RIK-1986 belonging to Raja Aamir Hussain worth Rs 30,000, bike “applied for registration” belonging to Muhammad Arshad worth Rs 50,000, AYP-517 belonging to Muhammad Bashir worth Rs 46,000, and AUP-794 belonging to Arsalan Arif.

In the same period, five cases of robbery, one case of mobile theft, two cases of carjacking, and one case of murder were reported to Shehzad Town police station. Unidentified persons stole various items worth Rs 40,000 from the hostel room of Muhammad Tariq located in the limits of Shehzad Town police station.

Similarly, Asad lodged a complaint with Shehzad Town police station that unidentified persons stole batteries worth Rs 70,000 from his car. Unidentified persons shot dead father of Muhammad Nafees in the jurisdiction of the same police station. Unidentified men stole cash Rs 60,000 from the shop of Ahmed Saeed.

Furthermore, another, Qamar Farooq lodged a complaint with Shehzad Town police station that unidentified persons stole mobile phone worth Rs 16,000.

Two armed persons broke into the house of Kauser and looted mobile phone and cash Rs 300,000.

Some armed robbers stole cash Rs 380,000 from the house of Tajamul Hussain and two armed persons snatched Rs 35,000 from Jawad at gunpoint in the limits of Shehzad Town police station.

Two cases of mobile theft, two cases of snatching cash at gunpoint, and two cases of auto theft took place in the limits of Sabzi Mandi police station during the last week.

During the last week, two armed persons snatched four mobile phones form Muhammad Talha worth Rs 10,000 in the limits of Sabzi Mandi police station.

Similarly, unidentified gunmen snatched mobile phone from AbdullUllah and Ibrar also lodged a complaint with Sabzi Mandi police station that two armed persons snatched a mobile phone form him at gunpoint.

Another armed gang snatched a mobile phone worth Rs 250,000 and cash Rs 370,000 from Muhammad Majid at gunpoint. Rehman lodged a complaint with Sabzi Mandi police station that unidentified persons snatched a mobile phone worth Rs 250,000.

During another incident, two persons snatched a bike worth Rs 70,000 from Muazzam Ikram.

Three armed persons snatched a bike, a mobile phone worth Rs 300,000 at gunpoint.

Auto thieves stole five vehicles, armed persons snatched cash and robbers looted a house in the limits of Golra police station during last week.

Two unidentified persons snatched a mobile phone from Imran Khan and Umer Mehmood informed the same police station snatched a mobile phone worth Rs 30,000 from him at gunpoint.

Accused Zenab stole cash and gold ornament worth Rs 140,000 from the house of Majid Rasheed, and two armed persons held Umer Bahsir at gunpoint and snatched mobile from him.

