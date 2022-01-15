ANL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
Pakistan says will never abandon Afghan people

Recorder Report 15 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Apex Committee has once again expressed concerns over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and vowed that Pakistan will not abandon Afghans in their time of need.

3rd meeting of the Apex Committee on Afghanistan presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan and attended besides others by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa was held on Friday. The premier said that Pakistan is committed to provide all out support to Afghan people to avert humanitarian crisis.

We welcome the United Nation’s appeal for aid to Afghanistan, he further stated. The meeting expressed concerns over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and vowed that Pakistan will not abandon Afghans in their time of need. It renewed its appeal to the international community and relief agencies to provide aid at this critical juncture to avert economic collapse and to save precious lives in Afghanistan.

The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to explore bilateral cooperation with friendly countries as well to stave off humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan by exporting qualified and trained manpower especially in medical, IT, finance, and accounting.

Pakistan supporting WFP operations in Afghanistan

He also directed to extend cooperation in the fields of railways, minerals, pharmaceuticals, and media to help in Afghanistan’s rehabilitation and development. Earlier, the Apex Committee was updated on the progress made on relief of in-kind humanitarian assistance worth Rs5 billion, which comprises food commodities including 50,000 metric tons of wheat, emergency medical supplies, winter shelters, and other supplies.

The meeting was informed that Afghanistan is at the verge of hunger and crisis situation during this harsh winter. The crisis makes it difficult for the people to get enough food and shelter. The committee resolved to stand together with Afghan people and urged relief agencies to take immediate action.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Information Minister Fawad Hussain, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf, COAS Gen Bajwa, and senior civil and military officers.

