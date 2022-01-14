ANL 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
ASC 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.4%)
AVN 107.40 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.59%)
BOP 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.26%)
FFL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
FNEL 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.03%)
GGGL 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
GGL 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
GTECH 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.03%)
KEL 3.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
MLCF 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
PACE 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.8%)
PIBTL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.91%)
PRL 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.32%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
SNGP 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.26%)
TELE 18.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.63%)
TPL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
TPLP 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.03%)
TREET 42.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.57%)
TRG 104.90 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.91%)
UNITY 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.88%)
WAVES 15.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
WTL 2.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.8%)
YOUW 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
BR100 4,727 Decreased By -1.1 (-0.02%)
BR30 19,450 Decreased By -97.2 (-0.5%)
KSE100 45,791 Increased By 28.3 (0.06%)
KSE30 18,018 Increased By 16.3 (0.09%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,999
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,315,834
3,56724hr
Sindh
494,064
Punjab
450,686
Balochistan
33,682
Islamabad
110,243
KPK
181,996
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand strengthens, stocks fall in early trade

Reuters 14 Jan, 2022

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand strengthened in early trading on Friday as the dollar stayed on the back foot after investors assumed that an imminent rate hike by the US Federal Reserve is already priced in.

At 0750 GMT, the rand traded at 15.3545 against the dollar, 0.29% weaker than its previous close.

After a less hawkish commentary by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and US jobless numbers broadly in line with expectations helped to soothe investors' nerves, Fed Governor Lael Brainard signalled on Thursday that rates would rise in March.

South African rand pauses after overnight gains on Powell comments

While this should have strengthened the dollar, it continued to trade weaker against a basket of currencies, headed for its largest weekly fall in more than a year, as investors think a rate hike is already priced in.

However, there is lingering uncertainty around emerging market currencies as more firm signals of an imminent US rate hike could still bolster the greenback.

"The rand had traded as firm as R15.27 but was looking overbought in the short term, and a correction was likely," said Andre Cilliers, Currency Strategist at TreasuryONE in a note on Friday.

He said he expected a trading range of 15.30 to 15.50 rand for a dollar on Friday.

South Africa's stock market opened weaker, with most shares across sectors such as banking, financials, mining and industrial trading in the red.

The benchmark all-share index was down 0.63% to 75,448 points and the blue-chip index of top 40 companies was tending lower by 0.65% to 68,738 points at 0750 GMT.

Most Asian shares were also trading at a loss after Brainard's statement on a Fed rate hike.

South African rand

Comments

1000 characters

South African rand strengthens, stocks fall in early trade

Masses will not forgive PTI for making their lives miserable: Shehbaz Sharif

NA passes ‘mini-budget’, SBP bill amid awful din

Red chillies, iodised salt, bread, infant milk: 17pc sales tax on import, supply abolished

14 more bills passed

Australian government cancels Djokovic visa again

PM launches Pakistan’s first National Security Policy

Prices of petroleum products may soar further

KE seeks govt’s help in inking GSA with SSGCL

Protests in US after Black man shot dead by white off-duty officer

CPEC SEZs open to entire world: SAPM

Read more stories