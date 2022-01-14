ANL 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
ASC 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.4%)
AVN 107.40 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.59%)
BOP 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.26%)
FFL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
FNEL 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.03%)
GGGL 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
GGL 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
GTECH 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.03%)
KEL 3.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
MLCF 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
PACE 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.8%)
PIBTL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.91%)
PRL 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.32%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
SNGP 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.26%)
TELE 18.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.63%)
TPL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
TPLP 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.03%)
TREET 42.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.57%)
TRG 104.90 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.91%)
UNITY 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.88%)
WAVES 15.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
WTL 2.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.8%)
YOUW 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
BR100 4,727 Decreased By -1.1 (-0.02%)
BR30 19,450 Decreased By -97.2 (-0.5%)
KSE100 45,791 Increased By 28.3 (0.06%)
KSE30 18,018 Increased By 16.3 (0.09%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,999
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,315,834
3,56724hr
Sindh
494,064
Punjab
450,686
Balochistan
33,682
Islamabad
110,243
KPK
181,996
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian FX, stocks falter on Fed hike fears; won takes breather after BOK tightens

Reuters 14 Jan, 2022

Asian currencies were tepid and stocks tumbled on Friday as the possibility of multiple and faster rate hikes by the Federal Reserve frayed investor nerves, while the South Korean won took a breather as the country's central bank tightened policy.

The dollar struggled as four US rate hikes seemed to be fully priced in, with the Fed Governor Lael Brainard becoming the latest and most senior central banker to signal that rates will rise in March to combat inflation.

Losses in Asian currencies were limited, with the Indonesian rupiah and Malaysia's ringgit easing 0.2%, while Singapore and Taiwan's dollars were flat.

Most Asian FX and stocks gain as Fed rates outlook seen unchanged

Equities in Kuala Lumpur, Philippines and Thailand dropped between 0.3% and 1%.

"Asia is in a good position to weather higher US interest rates," ANZ Research analysts said in a note.

"But the risk is that increased financial market volatility could force some Asian central banks to tighten prematurely, causing a tightening in financial conditions that could impede growth recovery," they added.

The Bank of Korea raised interest rates back to pre-pandemic levels on Friday, as widely expected, while Indonesia and Malaysia's central banks are set to hold a policy review next week where they are likely to stand pat on rates.

However, any comment on how the Fed's normalisation will affect their outlook will be closely watched, ANZ analysts said.

The won eased 0.1% after accumulating gains of around 1% this week in the run up to the BoK meeting, while Seoul equities sank 1.5% after the rate decision.

"The won may have slipped due to equity outflows," said Wei Liang Chang, a macro strategist at DBS Bank, adding that the rate hike should cushion the won against larger losses since soaring inflation led BoK to hint at more tightening.

The ringgit eased after five days of gains underpinned by recent crude strength, and was to set to end the week 0.7% higher.

Among stock markets, Philippine equities fell 0.5% after coronavirus curbs in the capital city were extended till the end of January, but were headed for their best week since early November with a near 3.8% jump.

Singapore shares were the sole gainers, buoyed by financial stocks after United Overseas Bank said it would buy Citigroup's consumer businesses in four Southeast Asian countries.

Highlights

** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are down 5 basis points at 4.392%

** Indian shares slip 0.4% as earnings season kicks off, but still eye their fourth consecutive week of gains

** Top losers on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl Index include Inari Amertron Bhd down 4% and Top Glove Corp Bhd down 3.4%

Federal Reserve Asian currencies

Comments

1000 characters

Asian FX, stocks falter on Fed hike fears; won takes breather after BOK tightens

Masses will not forgive PTI for making their lives miserable: Shehbaz Sharif

NA passes ‘mini-budget’, SBP bill amid awful din

Red chillies, iodised salt, bread, infant milk: 17pc sales tax on import, supply abolished

14 more bills passed

Australian government cancels Djokovic visa again

PM launches Pakistan’s first National Security Policy

Prices of petroleum products may soar further

KE seeks govt’s help in inking GSA with SSGCL

Protests in US after Black man shot dead by white off-duty officer

CPEC SEZs open to entire world: SAPM

Read more stories