Covid-19 positivity rate in Punjab surges to 4.69pc

Recorder Report 14 Jan, 2022

LAHORE: The overall positivity rate of coronavirus in the province of Punjab reached to 4.69 percent, as out of 19,580 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, 919 fresh infections and 01 fatality were reported in the province taking the tally of cases to 449,944 and death toll to 13,081.

With the recovery of 93 more corona positive patients during the last 24 hours, the total number of recovered patients in Punjab reached to 429,886. On the other hand, as many as 346 more coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country during the last 24 hours taking the tally of recoveries to 1,260,045. There are 23,230 active corona cases in the country, of whom 651 are in critical condition.

On the other hand, vaccination camps are organized at the University of the Punjab and the University of Central Punjab under red vaccination campaign Phase-II.

Talking about vaccination drive, Secretary Primary Health said that mostly students show non compliance towards vaccination because of their busy schedule and exams. He also said that 100-percent corona free vaccination campuses a key to continue uninterrupted educational activities. Mobile vaccination facilities are also provided to the universities of Punjab, he added. Safe educational campuses are gateway to secure educational system to make sure that our campuses are safe and corona free, he added.

Moreover, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that over 29000 beds are available in public and private hospitals of Lahore as part of Naya Pakistan Qomi Sehat Card.

Addressing a meeting, the Health Minister said, “By 31st March 2022, the entire population in all districts shall be given Naya Pakistan Qomi Sehat cards. This insurance coverage is a great gift to the nation from Prime Minister Imran Khan. The card distribution starts in Rawalpindi from 20th January, 9th February in Faisalabad, 22nd February in Multan, 2 March in Bahawalpur, 21st March in Gujranwala and 31st March in Sargodha. More hospitals are being empanelled very fast.

