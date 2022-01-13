Performance of ministries to be evaluated

ISLAMABAD: The meetings under the chairmanship of SAPM on Establishment, Mohammad Shehzad Arbab, in order to review the performance of ministries, have started. During these meetings, which will continue for two weeks, performance of ministries during the second quarter of the financial year 2021-22 will be reviewed.

The Review Committee includes Deputy Chairman Planning Jehanzeb Khan and senior officials of the Establishment Division, the Cabinet Division, the Finance Division, and the Planning Division.

On the occasion, Shehzad Arbab stated that performance agreements as governance tool were making a transformational shift to an outcome-based, time-bound delivery mechanism. Through these agreements, all the ministries are working in unison to achieve the diverse targets necessary for the development of the country. Out of the total 1,090 initiatives to be achieved by the ministries during two financial years, 426 initiatives will be completed in financial year 2021-22, 488 initiatives will be completed in financial year 2022-23, while 176 are running initiatives.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022