100th anniversary of UET Lahore: SBP to issue Rs100 commemorative coin

KARACHI: To mark the 100th Anniversary of establishment of University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore, the government of Pakistan has decided to issue a commemorative coin of Rs 100.

UET Lahore is one of the oldest institutions in Pakistan, imparting education in the fields of engineering and technology. These commemorative coins will be issued through the exchange counters of all offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation.

The coin is in round shape milled with serration on the edge, diameter of 30 mm, weight 13.5 grams and has Cupro-Nickel metal contents (Copper 75 percent and Nickel 25 percent).

The waxing crescent moon and five-pointed star facing North West in rising position is in the center on the obverse side of the coin. The words “ISLAMI JAMHORIA PAKISTAN” in Urdu script are inscribed along with periphery on the top of the crescent star, whereas the year of issuance i.e. 2021 is written below the crescent and at the top of two springs of wheat with arms curved upward. The face value of the coin in numerical “100” in bold letters and RUPIA in Urdu script are written on the right and left sides of the crescent star respectively.

On the reverse side of the coin, image of the Main Block of University of Engineering and Technology Lahore is reflected in the center of the coin. The wording “University of Engineering and Technology Lahore” is inscribed on the top of the building along with the periphery. The words “100 YEARS OF ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE” are written on the bottom of the building along with periphery. Whereas, “1921-2021” is written along at the bottom of the coin depicting centenary of establishment of UET, Lahore.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022