ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
ASC 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
ASL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.26%)
AVN 109.40 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (2.57%)
BOP 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.58%)
CNERGY 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.05%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.22%)
FNEL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
GGGL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.89%)
GGL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.3%)
GTECH 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.29%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
KOSM 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
MLCF 35.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PACE 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.33%)
PIBTL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
PRL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.25%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 34.94 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.13%)
TELE 18.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.04%)
TPL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.72%)
TPLP 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
TREET 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.76%)
TRG 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.81%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.12%)
WAVES 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.51%)
WTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (10.64%)
YOUW 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.54%)
BR100 4,748 Decreased By -0.6 (-0.01%)
BR30 19,692 Decreased By -103.7 (-0.52%)
KSE100 45,916 Increased By 35.1 (0.08%)
KSE30 18,070 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,992
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,312,267
3,01924hr
Sindh
491,743
Punjab
449,843
Balochistan
33,675
Islamabad
109,944
KPK
181,906
100th anniversary of UET Lahore: SBP to issue Rs100 commemorative coin

Recorder Report 13 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: To mark the 100th Anniversary of establishment of University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore, the government of Pakistan has decided to issue a commemorative coin of Rs 100.

UET Lahore is one of the oldest institutions in Pakistan, imparting education in the fields of engineering and technology. These commemorative coins will be issued through the exchange counters of all offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation.

The coin is in round shape milled with serration on the edge, diameter of 30 mm, weight 13.5 grams and has Cupro-Nickel metal contents (Copper 75 percent and Nickel 25 percent).

The waxing crescent moon and five-pointed star facing North West in rising position is in the center on the obverse side of the coin. The words “ISLAMI JAMHORIA PAKISTAN” in Urdu script are inscribed along with periphery on the top of the crescent star, whereas the year of issuance i.e. 2021 is written below the crescent and at the top of two springs of wheat with arms curved upward. The face value of the coin in numerical “100” in bold letters and RUPIA in Urdu script are written on the right and left sides of the crescent star respectively.

On the reverse side of the coin, image of the Main Block of University of Engineering and Technology Lahore is reflected in the center of the coin. The wording “University of Engineering and Technology Lahore” is inscribed on the top of the building along with the periphery. The words “100 YEARS OF ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE” are written on the bottom of the building along with periphery. Whereas, “1921-2021” is written along at the bottom of the coin depicting centenary of establishment of UET, Lahore.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

