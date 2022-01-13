TIR/transit trade: TDAP, Pak trade mission in Iran organise webinar

KARACHI: Trade Development Authority of Pakistan and Pakistan Trade Mission in Tehran, Iran jointly organized a webinar on “Pakistan-Iran TIR/Transit Trade Challenges & Opportunities”.

More than 55 organizations attended the session, including NLC, PNC - ICC, APSA, PIFFA, FOAP, Haroon Brothers Group of Companies, logistic companies, and participants from Iran and Russia.

Riaz Ahmad Shaikh, DG, TDAP, Bilal Khan Pasha, Pakistan Consul General in Istanbul and Masood Ahmad, Pakistan Trade Counselor in Iran informed participants on challenges and opportunities of TIR and Transit trade through Iran.

Tariq Rangoonwala, Chairman, PNC–ICC explained issues of TIR. Shoaib Khakwani, General Manager, NLC and Niloo, Iran Chamber of Commerce and Mahmood Afsharen lightened on trade through Iran.

Participants were informed about that there is no violation of international laws and sanctions on transit through Iran and international trade worth US$ 90 billion is transiting through Iran from GCC, Turkey, CARs, Eurasia, etc. Moreover, international flights are using Iranian air space hence which may include trains, trucks and all these matters are according to article 11 of the TFA i.e. freedom of transit signed by all countries including the UAE, EU, USA, countries, and Iran.

