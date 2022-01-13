ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
ASC 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
ASL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.26%)
AVN 109.40 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (2.57%)
BOP 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.58%)
CNERGY 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.05%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.22%)
FNEL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
GGGL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.89%)
GGL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.3%)
GTECH 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.29%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
KOSM 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
MLCF 35.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PACE 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.33%)
PIBTL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
PRL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.25%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 34.94 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.13%)
TELE 18.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.04%)
TPL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.72%)
TPLP 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
TREET 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.76%)
TRG 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.81%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.12%)
WAVES 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.51%)
WTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (10.64%)
YOUW 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.54%)
BR100 4,748 Decreased By -0.6 (-0.01%)
BR30 19,692 Decreased By -103.7 (-0.52%)
KSE100 45,916 Increased By 35.1 (0.08%)
KSE30 18,070 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,992
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,312,267
3,01924hr
Sindh
491,743
Punjab
449,843
Balochistan
33,675
Islamabad
109,944
KPK
181,906
TIR/transit trade: TDAP, Pak trade mission in Iran organise webinar

Press Release 13 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: Trade Development Authority of Pakistan and Pakistan Trade Mission in Tehran, Iran jointly organized a webinar on “Pakistan-Iran TIR/Transit Trade Challenges & Opportunities”.

More than 55 organizations attended the session, including NLC, PNC - ICC, APSA, PIFFA, FOAP, Haroon Brothers Group of Companies, logistic companies, and participants from Iran and Russia.

Riaz Ahmad Shaikh, DG, TDAP, Bilal Khan Pasha, Pakistan Consul General in Istanbul and Masood Ahmad, Pakistan Trade Counselor in Iran informed participants on challenges and opportunities of TIR and Transit trade through Iran.

Tariq Rangoonwala, Chairman, PNC–ICC explained issues of TIR. Shoaib Khakwani, General Manager, NLC and Niloo, Iran Chamber of Commerce and Mahmood Afsharen lightened on trade through Iran.

Participants were informed about that there is no violation of international laws and sanctions on transit through Iran and international trade worth US$ 90 billion is transiting through Iran from GCC, Turkey, CARs, Eurasia, etc. Moreover, international flights are using Iranian air space hence which may include trains, trucks and all these matters are according to article 11 of the TFA i.e. freedom of transit signed by all countries including the UAE, EU, USA, countries, and Iran.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

