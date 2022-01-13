ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
ASC 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
ASL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.26%)
AVN 109.40 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (2.57%)
BOP 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.58%)
CNERGY 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.05%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.22%)
FNEL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
GGGL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.89%)
GGL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.3%)
GTECH 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.29%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
KOSM 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
MLCF 35.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PACE 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.33%)
PIBTL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
PRL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.25%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 34.94 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.13%)
TELE 18.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.04%)
TPL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.72%)
TPLP 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
TREET 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.76%)
TRG 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.81%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.12%)
WAVES 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.51%)
WTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (10.64%)
YOUW 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.54%)
BR100 4,748 Decreased By -0.6 (-0.01%)
BR30 19,692 Decreased By -103.7 (-0.52%)
KSE100 45,916 Increased By 35.1 (0.08%)
KSE30 18,070 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,992
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,312,267
3,01924hr
Sindh
491,743
Punjab
449,843
Balochistan
33,675
Islamabad
109,944
KPK
181,906
Biden administration: CPJ to publish report and host press briefing on press freedom

CPJ 13 Jan, 2022

NEW YORK: The Committee to Protect Journalists will release “‘Night and day’: The Biden administration and the press,” a special report examining what the White House has done to support domestic and global press freedom in the 12 months since President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The report, written by former Washington Post Executive Editor Leonard Downie, Jr. and to be published on January 13, looks at the stark differences between the Biden White House and the highly charged rhetoric of the Trump administration.

Downie’s interviews with journalists, press freedom experts, and members of Biden’s team detail the current administration’s relationship with the media and concerns among press freedom advocates about issues like Biden’s limited availability to journalists, the administration’s slow responses to requests for information, its planned extradition of Julian Assange, restrictions on media access at the U.S. southern border and limited U.S. assistance to Afghan journalists.

The report comes out less than a month after the administration’s first Summit for Democracy, and a little more than a year since CPJ published a white paper and recommendations outlining ways the Biden administration can strengthen press freedom around the world.

Downie, CPJ’s Deputy Executive Director Robert Mahoney, and Vice President of Editorial for Freedom of the Press Foundation and Managing Editor of the U.S. Press Freedom Tracker, Kirstin McCudden, will discuss the findings of the report in an online launch event moderated by Katherine Jacobsen, CPJ U.S. and Canada program coordinator.

