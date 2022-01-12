ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
ASC 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
ASL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.26%)
AVN 109.40 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (2.57%)
BOP 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.58%)
CNERGY 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.05%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.22%)
FNEL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
GGGL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.89%)
GGL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.3%)
GTECH 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.29%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
KOSM 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
MLCF 35.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PACE 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.33%)
PIBTL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
PRL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.25%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 34.94 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.13%)
TELE 18.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.04%)
TPL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.72%)
TPLP 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
TREET 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.76%)
TRG 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.81%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.12%)
WAVES 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.51%)
WTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (10.64%)
YOUW 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.54%)
BR100 4,748 Decreased By -0.6 (-0.01%)
BR30 19,692 Decreased By -103.7 (-0.52%)
KSE100 45,916 Increased By 35.1 (0.08%)
KSE30 18,070 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,987
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,309,248
2,07424hr
Sindh
490,010
Punjab
448,924
Balochistan
33,664
Islamabad
109,660
KPK
181,842
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Azeem Rafiq calls for lifting of ban on England games at Yorkshire

AFP 12 Jan, 2022

LONDON: Yorkshire whistleblower Azeem Rafiq has called for the lifting of the cricket club's suspension from hosting England matches after they took steps to tackle a racism scandal.

England chiefs in November stripped Yorkshire of the right to stage international games at their Headingley ground in Leeds in response to the county's handling of the Rafiq case.

The Pakistan-born former spinner accused the club of failing to deal adequately with racist abuse he suffered while playing for them and told a parliamentary inquiry that it had ended his career.

There has since been a mass clearout at the club, with wholesale departures from the boardroom and coaching staff while a new chairman, Kamlesh Patel, has become the face of a new regime.

As well as overseeing a change in culture at the club, Patel also has pressing commercial concerns to address following an exodus of sponsors and the England and Wales Cricket Board's decision to suspend the ground's international status.

English cricket rife with racism, my life made 'hell', says Rafiq

Headingley had been allocated a lucrative Test match against New Zealand in June as well as a one-day international against South Africa the following month, and Rafiq wants to see those dates honoured.

Writing in the Daily Mail, he said: "It has been a whirlwind since I appeared in front of MPs almost two months ago, and what Yorkshire and Lord Patel have done to bring change is definitely a step in the right direction.

"That is why I believe the time is right to say they should be given back the international cricket so vital to their very survival. The people of Yorkshire should be able to watch England in Test and white-ball games at Headingley this summer."

Rafiq said it was right to acknowledge that the club was attempting to move in the right direction, even though everything was not "hunky-dory". He added that the county must be kept under review.

But he said: "The last thing I want now are kids in Leeds, Bradford and throughout the county being denied the high-level cricket that could inspire them.

"Rather than help solve the problems in the game, Yorkshire's international suspension could end up adding to them."

The parliamentary committee for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, which heard Rafiq's powerful testimony in November, is due to publish its report on the matter on Friday.

Yorkshire Azeem Rafiq Kamlesh Patel

Comments

1000 characters

Azeem Rafiq calls for lifting of ban on England games at Yorkshire

Despite Covid, Pakistan’s economic fundamentals remained stable, says Baqir

Pakistan's Regal Automobile Industries looks to raise Rs800mn through IPO

Pakistan's rupee registers back-to-back gains against US dollar

Accountability court declares Shehbaz's daughter, son-in-law proclaimed absconders

Sri Lanka rules out IMF bailout, seeks new China loan

KSE-100 ends with trimmed gains, unable to sustain 46,000 level

Ramiz Raja to propose quadrangular series to revive Pakistan-India cricket

Mercedes-Benz to assemble its EQS electric luxury sedan in India

Erdogan says will lower Turkish prices soon as possible

Covid-19: Pakistan logs over 2,000 new cases for the first time since September

Read more stories