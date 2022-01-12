Hong Kong stocks finish with strong gains

HONG KONG: Stocks rallied in Hong Kong on Wednesday as global markets were boosted by comments from Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell indicating the US central bank will take a considered approach to tightening monetary policy as it tries to fight inflation.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 2.79 percent, or 663.11 points to 24,402.17.

Hong Kong shares open down

The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.84 percent, or 29.99 points, to 3,597.43, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 1.42 percent, or 34.59 points, to 2,475.82.