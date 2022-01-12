100m Covid-19 jabs: NCOC says another milestone achieved

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has completed 100 million Covid-19 vaccination jabs to the people since the start of corona vaccination drive in February 2021.

This was announced by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Chief, Asad Umar, in a tweet, here on Tuesday.

He said, “Achieved another major milestone in the vaccination campaign yesterday, crossing 100 million people who have received at least one dose. Of these nearly 75 million are fully vaccinated. Work not complete yet. Need to keep the momentum going.”

According to the NCOC, Pakistan in the past 24 hours, reported a total 1,467 new Covid-19 cases by carrying out 43,540 Covid-19 tests across the country, reflecting a positivity ratio of 3.33 percent.

Following the emergence of 1,467 new coronavirus cases, the total number of infections detected in the country, since the pandemic outbreak have reached 1,307,174.

The country also recorded two coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide death tally to 28,974 since the pandemic outbreak two years ago.

In the past 24 hours, Sindh reported 940 Covid-19 cases and one death, taking the provincial caseload tally to 488,608 and death tally to 7,682 since pandemic outbreak. Punjab reported 388 new coronavirus cases and one death, which took the provincial caseload to 448,479 and death tally to 13,081.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) reported 33 new Covid-19 cases and no death. The provincial caseload has reached 181,790 and 5,943 since the outbreak of the Covid-19.

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) reported 99 new Covid-19 infections and no deaths. Total coronavirus infections since the start of pandemic in the ICT have jumped to 109,495 and death tally stands at 967.

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) reported four new coronavirus cases and no death, following which the total caseload in the AJK has jumped to 34,708 and death tally in the AJK stands at 748.

Balochistan reported two Covid-19 infections and no death, following which, the provincial caseload has reached 33,661 and death tally stands at 367.

The Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) reported one coronavirus case in the past 24 hours and no death, following which the GB’s caseload tally reached to 10,433 and death tally stands at 186 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The NCOC also reported 266 recoveries of coronavirus cases taking the nationwide recoveries to 1,259,253 since the start of the pandemic.

So far, Sindh has reported 468,922 recoveries, the Punjab 429,935, the KP 175,261, the ICT 107,709, the AJK 33,922, Balochistan 33,261, and GB 10,243.

