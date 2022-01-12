ANL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 106.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.32%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
FFL 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.07%)
FNEL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.26%)
GGGL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
GGL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.21%)
GTECH 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.48%)
MLCF 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.3%)
PACE 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.81%)
PIBTL 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
PRL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
PTC 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.27%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.7%)
SNGP 34.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
TELE 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.65%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 43.38 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (4.4%)
TRG 110.11 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.85%)
UNITY 29.67 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.7%)
WAVES 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
WTL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.17%)
YOUW 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BR100 4,748 Increased By 15.1 (0.32%)
BR30 19,795 Increased By 132.9 (0.68%)
KSE100 45,881 Decreased By -6.5 (-0.01%)
KSE30 18,057 Decreased By -21.1 (-0.12%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,974
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,307,174
1,46724hr
Sindh
488,608
Punjab
448,479
Balochistan
33,661
Islamabad
109,495
KPK
181,790
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Fake news and genuine news

Anjum Ibrahim 12 Jan, 2022

“I was saddened that members of the media, my fraternity, were spreading inaccurate information about Governor State Bank of Pakistan.”

“Fake news is the word that was introduced by Trump.”

“He defined fake news as any news that went against him…”

“As does The Khan who has made some comments that blame the victim – I am referring to his erudite views on women who are raped, I am referring to those who went to Murree when the media was informing them that serious issues…”

“So how do you distinguish between fake news and genuine news?”

“You being facetious?”

“No, Fawad Chaudhary with 4.4 million followers stated that more than a lakh people went to Murree which he implied meant prosperity is here and the success of the Prime Minister’s tourism policy so if I was going to go to Murree why would I think there is an issue…”

“You are perhaps one of the few left who believe the government’s narratives…”

“Back off my friend — anyway going back to Reza Baqir he rightly lamented fake news about him and he needs to take them to court…”

“On what charge? Defamation? You know that has zero conviction rate in this country…”

“Hmmmmm, anyway it is alleged that there are so many decisions taken by SBP post-6 May 2019 when Baqir was appointed as Governor that can and should be challenged – decisions that cost the exchequer hundreds of billions of rupees and….and wait he linked the discount rate to the consumer price index instead of the previous practice of linking it to core inflation without presenting any corroborating research paper as was the past practice…”

“Blah, blah, blah, blah.”

“Excuse me! But that is relevant because the moral of the story is that the selection of a governor must be more vigorous……”

“That too is not relevant to me – I ask you does he have the necessary qualifications, and don’t tell me he has a PhD in economics; what I want to know are non-economic majors constrained in making the appropriate selection…”

“That includes cricketers, accountants and…”

“Absolutely.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

