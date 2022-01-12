PARTLY FACETIOUS: Fake news and genuine news

“I was saddened that members of the media, my fraternity, were spreading inaccurate information about Governor State Bank of Pakistan.”

“Fake news is the word that was introduced by Trump.”

“He defined fake news as any news that went against him…”

“As does The Khan who has made some comments that blame the victim – I am referring to his erudite views on women who are raped, I am referring to those who went to Murree when the media was informing them that serious issues…”

“So how do you distinguish between fake news and genuine news?”

“You being facetious?”

“No, Fawad Chaudhary with 4.4 million followers stated that more than a lakh people went to Murree which he implied meant prosperity is here and the success of the Prime Minister’s tourism policy so if I was going to go to Murree why would I think there is an issue…”

“You are perhaps one of the few left who believe the government’s narratives…”

“Back off my friend — anyway going back to Reza Baqir he rightly lamented fake news about him and he needs to take them to court…”

“On what charge? Defamation? You know that has zero conviction rate in this country…”

“Hmmmmm, anyway it is alleged that there are so many decisions taken by SBP post-6 May 2019 when Baqir was appointed as Governor that can and should be challenged – decisions that cost the exchequer hundreds of billions of rupees and….and wait he linked the discount rate to the consumer price index instead of the previous practice of linking it to core inflation without presenting any corroborating research paper as was the past practice…”

“Blah, blah, blah, blah.”

“Excuse me! But that is relevant because the moral of the story is that the selection of a governor must be more vigorous……”

“That too is not relevant to me – I ask you does he have the necessary qualifications, and don’t tell me he has a PhD in economics; what I want to know are non-economic majors constrained in making the appropriate selection…”

“That includes cricketers, accountants and…”

“Absolutely.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022