GSV to ‘revolutionize’ football in Pakistan

Press Release 12 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: Global Soccer Ventures (GSV) has enlisted star-studded glitz and glamour in full throttle to revolutionize football in Pakistan.

The move comes after Michael Owen unveiled the national talent hunt drive, it was announced last week following a global virtual conference which includes plans for the flagship soccer city in Karachi with NED University in collaboration with KamyabJawan Sports Drive under Special Assistant to Prime Minister, Usman Dar.

The awesome foursome line up includes Mahira Khan, Ahad Raza Mir, Bilal Ashraf, and Mushk Kaleem. The celebrity prowess has come together to become Pakistan football’s official mouthpiece for the largest private commercial enterprise GSV and with a collective mission to re-ignite football all over Pakistan.

Mahira Khan, the queen of Pakistan’s silver screen is no stranger to breaking new boundaries having starred in Bollywood blockbuster Raees with Shahrukh Khan in 2017. Mahira now turns her attention to pushing all boundaries to make way for football Mahira Khan said, “It is a great privilege to be part of a whole new sports legacy with football. The football landscape is literally being constructed by GSV and it is a testament to their persistence and resilience to making it a success for Pakistan. Football needs attention as a matter of priority in Men’s and Women’s football in Pakistan being my area of greater interest. I am part of this vision and fully vested in GSV’s BIG idea. I look forward to contributing towards its success so I call on all budding football players to sign up now for the trials”.

Ahad Raza Mir, the powerhouse Actor. This critically acclaimed actor’s performances have won him awards across the globe, in film, television, and theatre, making him one of the most recognizable faces of our industry.

Having a strong affinity for football and its power of connecting people, Ahad Raza Mir joins the formidable line-up. Ahad is taking the reins of football in Pakistan to unravel a new legacy with football in Pakistan with GSV.

Ahad Raza Mir, said, “I believe in the power of the youth, and being part of this initiative gives me a strong sense of pride. Now I wish to create a new legacy for the youth through football in Pakistan. GSV has the vision and the strategy to take Pakistan’s football to new heights. I sincerely look forward to being part of creating history in Pakistan with football – so make sure you register for the trials and secure your future in Europe”.

Mushk Kaleem, Pakistan’s fashion sensation stunned Italy in Milan Fashion Week (MFW) on the catwalk and now GSV has installed Kaleem to promote its football strategy in Pakistan. Kaleem will inject new dynamics into football with football at the heart of her assertive and vocal opinions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

