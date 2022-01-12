Growth of startup ecosystem: Govt plans feasibility study for JISF

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has invited firms to conduct feasibility study for the establishment of Jiddat Investment and Support Fund (JISF) to address the market failure in the supply of early and growth stage investment capital for innovative, science and technology-based high-tech startups.

According to the ministry officials, JIS fund is being created to improve the access of early-stage venture financing to startups thereby, strengthening the entrepreneurial ecosystem of Pakistan.

According to the ministry officials, consultant firm will conduct a comprehensive analysis of all macro and micro factors that may influence the need for establishment of the JIS Fund.

The study will analyse the key factors including economic, social, political, financial, legal, regulatory, and other relevant conditions including supply and demand analysis that may impact and contribute towards successful operation of the fund.

The ministry officials said the study will include comprehensive analysis of global best practices to identify the successful international models that have created sustainable and large-scale impact for startups.

The consultant is expected to project the future demands of seed and growth capital requirements for startups of Pakistan in coming 10 years, with identification of key bottlenecks and gaps that startups face in access to such capital. Similarly, a comprehensive analysis of supply side will also be conducted to identify key institutions, resources and channels, both local and international, available to startups for fulfilling their funding requirements.

