ANL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 106.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.32%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
FFL 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.07%)
FNEL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.26%)
GGGL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
GGL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.21%)
GTECH 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.48%)
MLCF 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.3%)
PACE 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.81%)
PIBTL 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
PRL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
PTC 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.27%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.7%)
SNGP 34.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
TELE 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.65%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 43.38 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (4.4%)
TRG 110.11 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.85%)
UNITY 29.67 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.7%)
WAVES 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
WTL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.17%)
YOUW 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BR100 4,748 Increased By 15.1 (0.32%)
BR30 19,795 Increased By 132.9 (0.68%)
KSE100 45,881 Decreased By -6.5 (-0.01%)
KSE30 18,057 Decreased By -21.1 (-0.12%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,974
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,307,174
1,46724hr
Sindh
488,608
Punjab
448,479
Balochistan
33,661
Islamabad
109,495
KPK
181,790
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Growth of startup ecosystem: Govt plans feasibility study for JISF

Tahir Amin 12 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has invited firms to conduct feasibility study for the establishment of Jiddat Investment and Support Fund (JISF) to address the market failure in the supply of early and growth stage investment capital for innovative, science and technology-based high-tech startups.

According to the ministry officials, JIS fund is being created to improve the access of early-stage venture financing to startups thereby, strengthening the entrepreneurial ecosystem of Pakistan.

According to the ministry officials, consultant firm will conduct a comprehensive analysis of all macro and micro factors that may influence the need for establishment of the JIS Fund.

The study will analyse the key factors including economic, social, political, financial, legal, regulatory, and other relevant conditions including supply and demand analysis that may impact and contribute towards successful operation of the fund.

The ministry officials said the study will include comprehensive analysis of global best practices to identify the successful international models that have created sustainable and large-scale impact for startups.

The consultant is expected to project the future demands of seed and growth capital requirements for startups of Pakistan in coming 10 years, with identification of key bottlenecks and gaps that startups face in access to such capital. Similarly, a comprehensive analysis of supply side will also be conducted to identify key institutions, resources and channels, both local and international, available to startups for fulfilling their funding requirements.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

startup ecosystem JISF Jiddat Investment and Support Fund

Comments

Comments are closed.

Growth of startup ecosystem: Govt plans feasibility study for JISF

Cabinet decides to move LHC against Shehbaz

Power base tariff: Power Div proposes further hike

‘Mini-budget’ Senate adopts suggestions

First five months of current fiscal: Circular debt touches Rs2.41trn mark

WB projects 4pc GDP growth rate

SC seeks new plot allotment policy from govt

Shehbaz offers support, albeit conditionally, to ‘mini-budget’

IHC asks CDA to seal restaurant, take control of golf course

Employees of KMC Cooperative Society: SC cancels allotment of land

Sale of Liquefied Natural Gas: Bill on weighted average cost on the cards

Read more stories