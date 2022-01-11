ANL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 107.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.52%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FFL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
FNEL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.25%)
GGGL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
GGL 24.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 10.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PACE 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
SILK 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
SNGP 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.2%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TRG 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-3.46%)
UNITY 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WAVES 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
WTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
YOUW 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
BR100 4,733 Increased By 71 (1.52%)
BR30 19,662 Increased By 382.2 (1.98%)
KSE100 45,888 Increased By 542 (1.2%)
KSE30 18,078 Increased By 179.3 (1%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,972
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,305,707
1,64924hr
Sindh
487,668
Punjab
448,091
Balochistan
33,659
Islamabad
109,396
KPK
181,757
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Murree incident: Hamza demands judicial inquiry

Recorder Report 11 Jan 2022

LAHORE: Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz, while slamming Prime Minister Imran Khan and CM Usman Buzdar over Murree tragedy, demanded judicial inquiry of the incident.

Talking to media during his visit to the residence of one of the Murree tragedy victims Zafar Iqbal, here on Monday, Hamza lashed out at the PTI government’s failure to avert the tragic loss of precious lives.

He regretted that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed did not visit the residences of the victims of the Karachi plane crash and train accident in the past what to say Murree victims. “Late ASI Naveed was crying for help; where were the helicopters of Imran Khan and Usman Buzdar,” he questioned?

Hamza pointed out that one of the federal ministers was expressing pleasure over entry of thousands of vehicles in Murree but showed criminal negligence to provide security to the tourists. He vowed to hold the PTI people responsible for the Murree tragedy and for damaging the institutions. He added that in the Shehbaz Sharif’s era, snow-scooters were provided to the admiration to counter the possible havoc.

The PML-N leader further said that PM Imran showed injustice with the people and he (Imran) would have to be accountable of his deeds. To a query, he said the PML-N is in touch with the other parties. The allies of PTI government should think about Pakistan first, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Usman Buzdar Punjab assembly Hamza Shehbaz Imran Khan PTI Government Murree tragedy

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Murree incident: Hamza demands judicial inquiry

Import of vehicles, other items: Cabinet to approve duties’ rationalization

Foreign income assets, liabilities: SC suspends SHC verdict

Dawood wants continued support for exports

Senate body rejects key proposals of Finance Bill

Proposed Finance Bill: There will be ‘some’ inflation: Tarin

Gulf ministers visit China amid energy fears

Large ministries, divisions: Cabinet discusses possibility of initiating hybrid system

Taliban FM meets son of ‘Lion of Panjshir’ in Iran

China offers Kazakhstan security support

Top TTP fugitive killed in Afghanistan

Read more stories