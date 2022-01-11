Murree incident: Hamza demands judicial inquiry

LAHORE: Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz, while slamming Prime Minister Imran Khan and CM Usman Buzdar over Murree tragedy, demanded judicial inquiry of the incident.

Talking to media during his visit to the residence of one of the Murree tragedy victims Zafar Iqbal, here on Monday, Hamza lashed out at the PTI government’s failure to avert the tragic loss of precious lives.

He regretted that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed did not visit the residences of the victims of the Karachi plane crash and train accident in the past what to say Murree victims. “Late ASI Naveed was crying for help; where were the helicopters of Imran Khan and Usman Buzdar,” he questioned?

Hamza pointed out that one of the federal ministers was expressing pleasure over entry of thousands of vehicles in Murree but showed criminal negligence to provide security to the tourists. He vowed to hold the PTI people responsible for the Murree tragedy and for damaging the institutions. He added that in the Shehbaz Sharif’s era, snow-scooters were provided to the admiration to counter the possible havoc.

The PML-N leader further said that PM Imran showed injustice with the people and he (Imran) would have to be accountable of his deeds. To a query, he said the PML-N is in touch with the other parties. The allies of PTI government should think about Pakistan first, he added.

