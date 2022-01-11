ANL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
Corona positivity ratio reaches 3.23pc in Punjab

Recorder Report 11 Jan 2022

LAHORE: The overall positivity rate of Covid-19 in Punjab reaches 3.23 percent, as out of 17,363 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, 561 fresh infections and one fatality were reported in the province taking the tally of cases to 448,192 and death toll to 13.077.

With the recovery of 101 more corona positive patients, the total number of recovered patients in Punjab reached to 429,686. On the other hand, there is surge in the number of Omicron cases in Lahore. So far, 465 patients of the Omicron virus were reported in the provincial metropolis. However, no loss of life has been reported from the variant. During the last 24 hours, 20 cases of Omicron were reported from Lahore.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the authorities, to expedite anti-corona vaccination drive to ensure administering of booster dose to the citizens. Expressing his concern over increase in corona cases, the CM said the government was taking every step to protect the lives of the citizens.

The administrative machinery and line departments were fully vigilant to take necessary steps, he said and maintained that effective implementation on SOPs would help in overcoming the spread of this virus.

