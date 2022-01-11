Sindh reports 39 more Omicron variant cases

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 39 more cases of Omicron variant emerged when 53 samples were tested, lifting the tally to these cases to 367, while 940 new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed through 13,757 tests and one more patient died lifting the death toll to 7,682.

The chief minister sharing the omicron cases report said that during the last two days 53 tests were conducted which detected 39 new cases lifting the number of Omicron variant cases detected in the province so far to 367. Giving details of COVID-19 situation, Shah said one more patient of Coronavirus died overnight, lifting the death toll to 7,682 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate, and 940 new cases emerged when 13,757 tests were conducted that came to 6.8 percent current detection rate.

He said that so far 7,270,087 tests have been conducted against which 487,290 cases were diagnosed, of them 96.2 percent or 468,922 patients have recovered, including 96 overnight.

He said that currently 10,686 patients were under treatment; of them 10,410 were in home isolation, 120 at isolation centres and 156 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 150 patients was stated to be critical, including 17 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 940 new cases, 799 were detected from Karachi, including 350 from South, 275 from East, 115 from Central, 45 from Korangi, 35 from Malir and 24 from West. Hyderabad reported 27 cases, Thatta 15, Jamshoro 11, Matiari and Shaheed Benazirabad 10 each, Larkana 8, Badin and Kamber 7 each, Sanghar 6, Umerkot 5, Jacobabad, Sujawal, Shikarpur and Naushero Feroze 4 each, Ghotki, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tharparkar, Sukkur and Mirpurkhas 3 each, Tando Allahyar 2 and Dadu 1.

Sharing vaccination data the CM said that 30,618,044 vaccinations have been administered up to January 8th and added during the last 24 hours 135,151 vaccines were inoculated - in total 30,753,195 vaccines have administered which constituted 55.67 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

