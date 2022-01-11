ANL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
Oct 10, 2017 till Dec 31, 2021: DG NAB KP says 53 convicted under Sec 10 of NAO

Recorder Report 11 Jan 2022

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’s Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has made 53 convictions in corruption and corrupt practices cases under Section 10 of National Accountability Ordinance (NAO)-1999 from October 10, 2017 till December 31, 2021.

Director General (NAB) Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Brig (retired) Farooq Naser Awan, while briefing a meeting, which was presided over by Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, chairman NAB said that during the period from October 10, 2017 to December 31, 2021, 53 accused persons have been convicted under Section 10 of the NAO-1999, whereas, 36 convictions under 25(b) of the NAO-1999.

The meeting, which reviewed the performance of NAB Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa was also attended by Zahir Shah, Deputy Chairman NAB, Syed Asghar Haider, Prosecutor General Accountability (PGA), DG Operations, and other senior officers of the NAB attended the meeting, whereas, Brig (retired) Farooq Naser Awan, DG NAB Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa participated in the meeting via video link.

A senior official said that Awan informed the meeting that the NAB Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has recovered Rs1,117.68 million under Section 10 (a) of the NAO 1999 and Rs671.044 million has been recovered under section 25(b) of the NAO-1999, since 2017 to 2021. Moreover, fines of Rs487.40386 million have been imposed under Section 10 of the NAO 1999 from 2017 to 2021, he said.

Awan further told the meeting that during the year 2018, 25 accused persons were convicted under section 10 of the NAO-1999, wherein, fine of Rs306.4251 million have been imposed on 24 convicted persons under section 10 of the NAO-1999 along with rigorous imprisonment while one accused person has been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment only.

In the year 2019, fine of Rs56.4889 million have been imposed on six convicted persons under section 10 of the NAO 1999 with rigorous imprisonment.

During the year 2020, an amount of Rs456.34 million has been recovered from five convicted persons under section 10(a) of the NAO 1999; while fines of Rs63.24881 million have been imposed on four convicted persons along with rigorous imprisonment.

During the meeting, Awan said that during the year 2021, an amount of Rs661.34 million has been recovered from six convicted persons under section 10(a) of the NAO 1999; while fines of Rs36.66767 million have been imposed on six convicted persons along with rigorous imprisonment.

During the meeting, the DG NAB Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa informed that during the year 2021, two persons were convicted by different Accountability Courts under section 25(b) of the NAO-1999 and Rs460.83 million has been recovered.

NAB National Accountability Ordinance Farooq Naser Awan

