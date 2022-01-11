LCCI underlines need for travel advisory, weather alerts

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has strongly underlined the need for travel advisory, weather alerts and improvement, not only to avoid tragedies like Murree but also to protect billion dollars tourism industry.

“It is a good omen that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar have issued directions for inquiry but the responsible should be taken to the justice as it is not only a matter of precious human lives but is also the interests of billions dollars tourism industry.”

In a statement, President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Ateeq, while lamenting on the loss of precious human lives, said that the incident has exposed the weaknesses of management and system.

They said that the tourism industry considered trillion dollars industry around the globe. They said that the tourism industry of Pakistan has the potential to turn Pakistan into a hub of economic activities. They said that the volume of global tourism industry is over one trillion USD.

They said that the government is striving hard to promote the tourism sector of Pakistan but the Murree incident has put a reverse gear to all of its efforts. The LCCI office-bearers said that the situation demands visionary approach from the government, collective efforts and a vital role from the Pakistan’s missions abroad as the anti-Pakistan elements have started propaganda to defame reputation of the country.

While calling for an immediate improvement in the infrastructure, the LCCI office-bearers said that the travel advisory and weather alert should be mandatory to avoid such incidents in future.

They said that an awareness campaign should be launched and the people should also be familiarized with other beautiful places of Pakistan so that not a single place can be crowded. The office-bearers of Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry also paid tributes to the Pak-Army and rescue workers for saving precious human lives by salvaging the people.

